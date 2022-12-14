Read full article on original website
Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet
For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows 11
I’ll just say it upfront. Mac users have had this for years. Microsoft is really playing catchup with this one. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows — Windows 11 that is. Up until now, users had to rely on mostly third-party screen recording tools in order to record what was on their PC, but Microsoft is looking to fix that.
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Google adds passkey support with its latest Chrome update
Google is introducing passkey support along with its latest Chrome 108 update. Passkeys offer another alternative to keep users' online lives safe, as a securely generated code is all that leaves their device to successfully log in.
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Amazon's latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple's iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Future MacBook keyboard could have customizable aluminum keys
Apple is working on how to make a perforated aluminum keyboard chassis with keycaps that incorporate an array of LEDs that can change what is displayed on each key. Apple files all sorts of...
How to rip CDs & use your own audio files in Music on macOS Ventura
While the main focus in 2022 is on streaming, the Music app on yourMac still allows you to import music files and CDs into your music library. Here's how to do it. In macOS...
Google Chrome introduces new modes to save energy and memory
Why it matters: Google Chrome's reputation as a memory hog has been a running joke for years. Google's latest attempt to fight the problem is a pair of new modes that help its browser conserve RAM for multitasking and battery life for laptops. The latest version of Google Chrome introduces...
How To Install Updates Without Restarting Your Computer On MacOS Ventura
Part of keeping a computer secure from current bugs or threats that may affect its overall functionality and performance is making sure that any software updates are promptly downloaded and installed onto your machine. However, these updates usually take a long time to fully download. Some updates may even require a system restart for it to completely install, which can be particularly annoying when it happens while you're in the middle of an important task.
Linux on Apple Silicon Takes Giant Leap With Driver Updates
Asahi Linux now has a graphics driver for hardware accelerated desktops and CPU frequency scaling is now in the Linux kernel
Google says it's making Chrome less of a battery and memory hog
Is rolling out two new modes for that are designed to make the browser on your system's battery and memory. It says that, with the Memory Saver mode, Chrome will reduce its memory usage by up to 30 percent on desktop. The mode frees up memory from open tabs that you aren't using. Google says this will help to give you a smoother experience on active tabs. Chrome will reload inactive tabs when you switch back to them.
iPad (2022) vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: Which should you buy?
On the surface, the iPad has some important upsides compared to our favorite ChromeOS tablet, but the Duet 3 is worth choosing once you take accessories into account.
15-inch MacBook Air rumors, iOS 16.3 features, iPhone side loading
Advanced Data Protection, HomeKit woes, a 15-inchMacBook Air is in the works, and the EU may force Apple to allow app side loading and third-party app stores — all on this week's AppleInsider Podcast.
Twitter's new moneymaking scheme is a giant violation of Apple's App Store guidelines
Twitter reportedly plans on forcing users to opt into personalized ads & location tracking, and also wants to sell phone numbers to increase revenue — and Apple won't be happy if they do either.
How to find iOS apps that run on Apple Silicon in macOS Ventura
Apple has gone to some lengths to make it possible for iOS developers to easily make Mac apps, and a few have. Here's how to find what's available inmacOS Ventura. It is now literally...
UBS says iPhone 14 Pro supply has improved, but not enough
Analysts at UBS expect Apple to see financial impacts fromiPhone 14 Pro production slowdowns well into 2023 — but it ultimately will recover before 2024. According to a report from UBS seen by...
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
Google's Nest Audio is next in line for Fuchsia OS upgrade
Google may soon upgrade the Nest Audio to Fuchsia OS. The company is testing the new operating system on the Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. It has already seeded Fuchsia OS to the original Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max, both of which ran Cast OS out of the box.
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
