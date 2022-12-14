Read full article on original website
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender's cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It's becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the "Worldwide Digital" division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn't do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google's Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Apple is making your iPhone more secure to fight off nation-state hackers
Apple (AAPL) is upping the ante on user security with three new initiatives that it says will protect everyone from the average consumer to high-value hacker targets like diplomats and human rights activists. The new security features—Security Keys, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and Advanced Data Protection—will allow you to do...
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Apple says its new iMessage can send an alert if a state-sponsored hacker is spying on your conversation — but both parties have to turn on the feature for it to work
Apple says its new iMessage Contact Key Verification can tell people who "face extraordinary digital threats" if their conversation is being breached.
Twitter's new moneymaking scheme is a giant violation of Apple's App Store guidelines
Twitter reportedly plans on forcing users to opt into personalized ads & location tracking, and also wants to sell phone numbers to increase revenue — and Apple won't be happy if they do either.
Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA
Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
Apple accused of creating illegal pseudo-union at Ohio store
According to a recent complaint by the Communications Workers of America, Apple illegally created a work group driven by managers to try to stop union organizing efforts. In a filing on December 16 with...
Foxconn lifts Covid restrictions at the main iPhone factory
Foxconn is lifting most of its COVID-19 restrictions at its primaryiPhone factory in China, allowing employees to move around again freely. In particular, it will end its "point-to-point" system that restricted employees from traveling...
Apple Store website hit with two brief outages
The Apple Store website has experienced brief outages for some users in major city centers across the United States during the busy holiday season. There isn't an Apple Store category on the company's system...
UBS says iPhone 14 Pro supply has improved, but not enough
Analysts at UBS expect Apple to see financial impacts fromiPhone 14 Pro production slowdowns well into 2023 — but it ultimately will recover before 2024. According to a report from UBS seen by...
Apple rolls out more encryption of iCloud data
The company said the new feature will be available for 23 data categories including iCloud backup, notes and photos.
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
Apple's new App Store update increases maximum price points $10,000
Apple's new App Store update released on Tuesday will allow developers to charge customers a maximum price point of $10,000 in the United States.
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one "super app" that would see it challenging Apple and Google's dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
