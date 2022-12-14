Read full article on original website
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Engadget
Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11
When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
Exclusive-Twitter to introduce new controls for ad placements -email
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will roll out new controls as soon as next week to let companies prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets containing certain keywords, the social media platform told advertisers in an email on Thursday.
MySanAntonio
Apple: Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted
BOSTON (AP) — As part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple said Wednesday it will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system. That will make it more difficult for hackers, spies and law enforcement agencies to access sensitive user information.
Android Authority
Google merges its Waze and Maps teams into one in latest cost-cutting measure
The restructuring may lead to Waze losing its independence. Google is still searching for ways to make the company more cost-efficient. The latest cost-cutting measure will see its Waze and Maps teams become a single unit. The restructuring doesn’t bode well for Waze’s independence. Earlier this year, Google...
Apple Insider
Apple slammed for not doing enough to prevent CSAM distribution
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple and Microsoft have provided details of their methods for detecting or preventing child sexual abuse material distribution, and an Australian regulator has found their efforts lacking. The Australian e-Safety Commissioner demanded that major...
TechCrunch
Ireland’s privacy watchdog engaging with Twitter over data access to reporters
In recent days, this access granted by Musk to a few external reporters has led to the publication of what he and his cheerleaders are framing as an exposé of the platform’s prior approach to content moderation. So far these “Twitter Files” releases, as he has branded them,...
And the Most-Searched Term on Google in 2022 Is…
It beat out searches for "Ukraine," "Queen Elizabeth passing," "elections results" and more.
AdWeek
WhatsApp: How to Send Messages to Yourself
WhatsApp now allows users to send messages to themselves in the messaging application on mobile devices. For instance, users could send themselves a shopping list or leave themselves a reminder to complete a task. Our guide will show you how to send messages to yourself in the WhatsApp app. Note:...
petapixel.com
Google Photos is Dumbing Down its Location Estimation Feature
Google is changing how Photos estimates missing photo locations and will no longer use information from Location History for new photos and videos when camera location settings are turned off. Photos can have locations embedded in them if users have turned on camera location settings or if a location is...
Apple Insider
Apple releases the first developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released the first developer beta formacOS Ventura 13.2, starting a new generation of beta software. Developers can download the latest builds by taking part in the beta testing program via the Apple...
Engadget
EU will reportedly bar Meta from requiring personalized ads (updated)
Meta thrives on ad targeting, but it may have to tone down its use of the technology in Europe. The Wall Street Journal sources claim the EU's European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has ruled that Meta can't require users to accept personalized ads. You could opt out of targeted ads on Facebook or Instagram if you'd rather not have the social networks track your activity. You can already decline customized ads using data from third-party apps and sites.
Walmart Launches Visual Search Website to Compete With Amazon and Honey
Walmart has launched a website that uses visual search to do the shopping for consumers. The new TrendGetter uses image recognition technology to find the item a shopper is looking for on its website and display the options and prices, Walmart said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. To...
Apple Insider
Apple, Google, and Mozilla collab to create Speedometer 3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that it has teamed up with Google and Mozilla to create the newest version of Speedometer, a benchmark for testing browser efficiency. Apple was instrumental in the creation of Speedometer and...
Apple Insider
How to rip CDs & use your own audio files in Music on macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While the main focus in 2022 is on streaming, the Music app on yourMac still allows you to import music files and CDs into your music library. Here's how to do it. In macOS...
