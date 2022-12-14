Read full article on original website
Roberts recognized by EMS
Washington County EMS on Thursday presented awards for those among them who went above and beyond the call of duty. Honor Guard Commander Ricky Pena presented the awards. “All recipients today will receive the EMS Director’s Coin, which is newly minted, so you guys are the first to receive one,” Pena said during the ceremony at the EMS station.
Students honored for new book
Brenham Middle School teacher Ben Lewis’ sixth grade class was recognized for the third installment of “The American Experience” at the city council meeting on Thursday. “The American Experience” is a book written by the students of Lewis’ students, where they interview veterans, immigrants, and people over the age of 60, to try and define what it means to be an American.
