FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
Richland County raising pay for public safety employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has approved pay raises for public safety employees. The county says pay for these departments falls behind other counties, making it difficult to fill positions. County Administrator Leonardo Brown’s says the raises will increase the deputies salaries from $40,001 to $45,000. "It’s...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Mueller joins LGBTQ+ Bar Association Family Law Institute
COLUMBIA, SC – Mandy Mueller, a partner at Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, has been accepted as a member of the LGBTQ+ Bar Association Family Law Institute. She is among only four South Carolina lawyers in the group. The institute is a joint venture of the LGBTQ+ Bar, which sponsors...
iheart.com
Project By Anonymous Company Advanced By Richland County Council
(Richland County, SC)- The Richland County Council is advancing a project expected to bring an 800-million dollar investment to the Blythewood area. Project Golden Eagle was given the greenlight by the council Tuesday night. It's expected to bring 1800 jobs to a building proposed near exit 27 of Interstate 77.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
WIS-TV
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Richland County approves multi-million dollar investment in Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An $800 million investment is moving forward in Richland County. The manufacturing facility, set for 1,287.17 acres in the Blythewood area, was approved by County Council Tuesday, but will still need further approvals before construction can begin. It's known as Project Golden Eagle and would...
How much does it cost to house inmates at the Richland County jail?
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On Thursday night, Richland County Council's Administration and Finance Committee met to discuss how much it should cost to house detainees and inmates, including those from other jurisdictions. The council has been working to establish a per diem rate in the Alvin S. Glenn jail...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
WLTX.com
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County. County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.
WIS-TV
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
wach.com
'It's a roach heaven': Tenants forced to move out of insect-infested apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Roaches and mold invading an apartment complex in Columbia, forcing tenants to find new homes just months after signing their leases. Some of them turned to WACH FOX News because they don’t want the same thing to happen to others. LOCAL FIRST | River...
One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
