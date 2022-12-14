ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

abccolumbia.com

School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County raising pay for public safety employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has approved pay raises for public safety employees. The county says pay for these departments falls behind other counties, making it difficult to fill positions. County Administrator Leonardo Brown’s says the raises will increase the deputies salaries from $40,001 to $45,000. "It’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Mueller joins LGBTQ+ Bar Association Family Law Institute

COLUMBIA, SC – Mandy Mueller, a partner at Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, has been accepted as a member of the LGBTQ+ Bar Association Family Law Institute. She is among only four South Carolina lawyers in the group. The institute is a joint venture of the LGBTQ+ Bar, which sponsors...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Project By Anonymous Company Advanced By Richland County Council

(Richland County, SC)- The Richland County Council is advancing a project expected to bring an 800-million dollar investment to the Blythewood area. Project Golden Eagle was given the greenlight by the council Tuesday night. It's expected to bring 1800 jobs to a building proposed near exit 27 of Interstate 77.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
WLTX.com

Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC

