First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes
My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
'Eat what you kill': How a fentanyl drugmaker bribed doctors, harmed patients and collected millions
Documents reveal details about the culture of greed, power and sales at fentanyl drugmaker Insys, whose executives were jailed amid the opioid crisis.
Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief
A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
Woman Loses Lawsuit Over C-Section Allegedly Performed Without Anesthesia
A woman who was given an emergency cesarean section — allegedly without anesthesia — at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit earlier this month against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to Tri-City Medical Center...
What Dying People Want You To Know, According To A Top Palliative Care Doctor
In an exclusive interview, Health Digest spoke with Dr. Simran Malhotra, MD, a triple board-certified physician, to learn what dying people want you to realize.
Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
OSHA cites Amazon for failing to record some warehouse injuries
A federal agency says it cited Amazon for failing to properly record work-related injuries at six of its warehouses.
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
UnitedHealth to Pay $10.8M After Panel Upholds Arbitration Award in Health Care Providers’ Action
Late last week, Lash Goldberg, counsel for TeamHealth, announced a jury verdict in their favor over insurance giant UnitedHealth in a press release provided to Law Street Media. The case took place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The “grossly undercompensated healthcare providers” were granted $10.8 million in relief. The release states...
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump...
FDA will "likely" end policy banning ga"It's really affirming": FDA will "likely" end policy banning gay men from donating bloody men from blood donation
MINNEAPOLIS – A new national policy looks like it's coming soon for blood donations that would allow more people to give and likely save more lives.An FDA rule from the 1980s banned gay men from donating blood. The policy was aimed at reducing the spread of HIV.And while the blanket ban has given way to looser restrictions in recent years, the FDA says it's now "likely" those rules will be eliminated altogether."It's just really affirming," said Christopher Johns, a University of Minnesota medical student. "It's nice to see that we're finally advancing medicine in the direction that it should be...
Raising the profile for more veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine doctors
Matthew Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVA, CCMT, a sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist, aimed to raise awareness for the role during a presentation at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California. All doctors are specialists. They study medicine, they become experts on all aspects of the body...
End-of-Life Family Caregivers: Experience with Symptom Management
About 30% of all fatalities in the US take place at home. Good end-of-life (EOL) care requires effective symptom management. In managing EOL symptom management, family caregivers are crucial. According to recent federal policies, improved family caregiver training and support are essential. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the characteristics of caregivers who are assisting with and reporting difficulty managing symptoms at the end of life and evaluate the characteristics of the caregiver and care recipient associated with the caregiver’s report of difficulty.
Adaptive Products Aid Seniors and Caregivers
Adaptive Products Aid Seniors and Caregivers
Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems
Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
How Serving in The Army Taught This Leader The Importance of Employee Wellbeing
As a past military leader myself, many of the biggest lessons I've learned about employee wellbeing come from my time in the army. Today, I'll share them with you.
A Lawyer’s Guide To Medical Malpractice Injuries
Navigating medical malpractice cases can be a complicated process, but lawyers can successfully handle them with the proper resources and help their clients achieve the compensation they deserve. This comprehensive guide for lawyers is designed to provide a thorough overview of medical malpractice injuries. Types Of Medical Malpractice Injuries Medical...
