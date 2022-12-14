ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
The Independent

Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief

A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
ajmc.com

Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence

Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
MedicalXpress

One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth

Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
960 The Ref

University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

UnitedHealth to Pay $10.8M After Panel Upholds Arbitration Award in Health Care Providers’ Action

Late last week, Lash Goldberg, counsel for TeamHealth, announced a jury verdict in their favor over insurance giant UnitedHealth in a press release provided to Law Street Media. The case took place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The “grossly undercompensated healthcare providers” were granted $10.8 million in relief. The release states...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

FDA will "likely" end policy banning ga"It's really affirming": FDA will "likely" end policy banning gay men from donating bloody men from blood donation

MINNEAPOLIS – A new national policy looks like it's coming soon for blood donations that would allow more people to give and likely save more lives.An FDA rule from the 1980s banned gay men from donating blood. The policy was aimed at reducing the spread of HIV.And while the blanket ban has given way to looser restrictions in recent years, the FDA says it's now "likely" those rules will be eliminated altogether."It's just really affirming," said Christopher Johns, a University of Minnesota medical student. "It's nice to see that we're finally advancing medicine in the direction that it should be...
MINNESOTA STATE
physiciansweekly.com

End-of-Life Family Caregivers: Experience with Symptom Management

About 30% of all fatalities in the US take place at home. Good end-of-life (EOL) care requires effective symptom management. In managing EOL symptom management, family caregivers are crucial. According to recent federal policies, improved family caregiver training and support are essential. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the characteristics of caregivers who are assisting with and reporting difficulty managing symptoms at the end of life and evaluate the characteristics of the caregiver and care recipient associated with the caregiver’s report of difficulty.
MedicalXpress

Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems

Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
myzeo.com

A Lawyer’s Guide To Medical Malpractice Injuries

Navigating medical malpractice cases can be a complicated process, but lawyers can successfully handle them with the proper resources and help their clients achieve the compensation they deserve. This comprehensive guide for lawyers is designed to provide a thorough overview of medical malpractice injuries. Types Of Medical Malpractice Injuries Medical...

