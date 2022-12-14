MINNEAPOLIS – A new national policy looks like it's coming soon for blood donations that would allow more people to give and likely save more lives.An FDA rule from the 1980s banned gay men from donating blood. The policy was aimed at reducing the spread of HIV.And while the blanket ban has given way to looser restrictions in recent years, the FDA says it's now "likely" those rules will be eliminated altogether."It's just really affirming," said Christopher Johns, a University of Minnesota medical student. "It's nice to see that we're finally advancing medicine in the direction that it should be...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO