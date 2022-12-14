Read full article on original website
Former New Mexico Governor to Attend Navajo Tech Graduation
CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is scheduled to appear at Navajo Technical University’s graduation ceremonies Friday. Richardson, who served as governor from 2003-2011, is a special guest speaker at the graduation with 72 students receiving their degrees. Navajo Nation President-elect Buu Nygren will...
W.Va.'s DHHR Lifts Hiring Freeze, Will Offer Bonuses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has lifted its hiring freeze for the agency that runs the state's foster care system and will offer bonuses for youth social service workers and other positions, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday. Justice also issued an executive order allowing retired Department of Health...
Trucker Arrested After Nebraska Trooper Hurt in Hit-And-Run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
New York to Ban Animal Sales at Pet Stores in 2024
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pet retailers are set to be barred from selling dogs, cats and rabbits in the state of New York come December 2024 under a new law, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday, designed to stop the supply of animals from so-called puppy mills. Hochul, a...
1 Dead, 11 Hurt in Southern California Bus Rollover
BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
