The Bollinger Law Firm, P.C. A Workers Compensation Law Firm Fighting for Clients Experiencing Injury and Illness Due to Others’ Negligence

Labor Rights Groups Petition State Officials for Workplace Protections During Public Health Crises
One of the more remarkable revelations that emerged at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was its adverse and disproportionate health impact on essential workers whose low-paying jobs nonetheless required daily interaction with the public. Grocery and big box store employees, along with fast food, construction and food processing workers,...
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
North Carolina voter ID law had racially discriminatory intent, state Supreme Court says
The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that struck down the state's 2018 voter ID law, agreeing with the lower court that it had been passed with the intent of targeting Black voters who were unlikely to vote for Republicans.
Student Loan Borrowers in North Carolina To Receive $4 Million from Fraudulent Lender
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein confirmed that over 3,500 North Carolina student loan borrowers will finally receive payouts stemming from a 2019 lawsuit...
luminanews.com
A “Code Blue” medical crisis
It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare. Primary...
North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
getnews.info
The Hatchett Law Firm Offers Comprehensive Estate Planning Covering Wills, Trusts, Special Needs Planning and More
The Hatchett Law Firm provides affordable and quality legal services to ordinary people. It creates wills, sets up trusts, writes transfers on death deeds, etc. It educates clients on their choices with respect to the best estate plan for their needs. According to announcements released by The Hatchett Law Firm...
Good news: NCDMV hiring nearly 100 driver license examiners to ease long wait times
The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has hired nearly 100 driver license examiners since June, some good news to customers waiting months for an appointment to get a new ID. The NCDMV increased the starting salaries for workers earlier this year and raised the pay of current employees in...
Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation could escalate to criminal charges
Next week the January 6th House Committee could refer former North Carolina congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to the DOJ for criminal charges.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
newsfromthestates.com
Outgoing Oregon governor does what advocates are calling on North Carolina’s to do: commute death sentences
On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The commutations build on Brown’s historic use of her office’s clemency power. A story in The Guardian from earlier this year says that she has granted more commutations and pardons over her two terms than all of Oregon’s governors from the past 50 years combined. As of September she had pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,147 people.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Arizona man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking in eastern North Carolina
A Phoenix, Arizona man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 293 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Eric O’Neal, 54, pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, aiding and abetting.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Cooper: NC General Assembly will ‘eventually’ reach Medicaid agreement
The Senate passed a bill 44-2 in June to expand Medicaid and make a variety of other reforms that Republicans said are aimed at improving healthcare access, including law dealing with hospital competition.
860wacb.com
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Which death row inmates were convicted in eastern NC and what’s the status of the death penalty in the state?
There are 137 people on North Carolina's death row roster, despite the state not carrying out an execution since 2006.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Gov. Cooper weighs in on the looming abortion battle at General Assembly
While North Carolina is a southern safe haven now for abortion, it may not be for long.
newsfromthestates.com
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
