ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Sports company expands to Dayton, new athletic center

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, spoke with Nathan Edwards about an outdoor sports company that is expanding along Dayton's river front. Plus, a new athletic center is opening its doors to the Gem City.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’

Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Application denied for Greene County solar project

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Former Wapakoneta Utilities Dept. clerk enters not guilty plea to 15 felony charges

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk in Wapakoneta facing fifteen felony charges for allegedly stealing money from the city has entered a plea of not guilty. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court where she entered her plea of not guilty to all counts. Her current recognizance bond was also stayed.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WDTN

One arrested after Dayton stabbing

Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Tipp City police detective on leave now facing assault charges

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police detective has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation. The charges were filed against Officer Todd Daly Friday following a...
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering

KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
KETTERING, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy