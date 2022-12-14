Read full article on original website
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
dayton247now.com
Sports company expands to Dayton, new athletic center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, spoke with Nathan Edwards about an outdoor sports company that is expanding along Dayton's river front. Plus, a new athletic center is opening its doors to the Gem City.
dayton.com
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
wyso.org
Application denied for Greene County solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
hometownstations.com
Former Wapakoneta Utilities Dept. clerk enters not guilty plea to 15 felony charges
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk in Wapakoneta facing fifteen felony charges for allegedly stealing money from the city has entered a plea of not guilty. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court where she entered her plea of not guilty to all counts. Her current recognizance bond was also stayed.
Live wires trap driver in car after Dayton crash
AES Ohio said the wires were attached to a transmission pole, making them a higher voltage than a distribution pole. Only one customer lost power during the incident.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
First case in 20 years: Measles appear in Clark County
Measles is extremely contagious, the release states, but can often be prevented with vaccines. The release says a two-dose MMR vaccine can provide protection that is 97% effective.
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
Tipp City police detective on leave now facing assault charges
TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police detective has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation. The charges were filed against Officer Todd Daly Friday following a...
Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek
Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
No new evidence found after Madison Lake investigation
Trotwood detectives were on the scene of the 500 block of Olive Road by Madison Lakes for a follow-up investigation around 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.
Kettering police issue warning about recent increase in theft from post office drop boxes
KETTERING — Kettering police are warning residents about a recent increase in mail theft from post office drop boxes. The police department is reminding people not to use the outdoor mail drop boxes at the post office. “Give your mail to a mail carrier or walk your items inside...
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Jerome Village
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
Mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing woman in her Park Layne house in 2021
CLARK COUNTY — A judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in the case against a Clark County man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home. Noel Coles Jr., 49 is facing five charges, including murder and aggravated murder, for the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Street in August 2021.
Mistrial declared in case of Clark Co. man accused of killing girlfriend
Noel Coles appeared in court in December 2022, however, the defense counsel moved for a mistrial as new information was presented to the prosecutor's office. The prosecutor did not object.
