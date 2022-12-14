AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk in Wapakoneta facing fifteen felony charges for allegedly stealing money from the city has entered a plea of not guilty. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court where she entered her plea of not guilty to all counts. Her current recognizance bond was also stayed.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO