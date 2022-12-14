Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Chinese Capital Beijing Reports First COVID Deaths Since Policy Easing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People's Daily reporter, died on...
US News and World Report
China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
US News and World Report
Israel's Netanyahu Urges US to Reaffirm Commitment to Saudi Arabia - Al Arabiya
DUBAI (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu urged key ally the United States to reaffirm its commitment to Saudi Arabia and pledged to pursue formal Israeli ties with Riyadh for a "quantum leap" in peace, Al Arabiya English said on Thursday. The U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership has frayed under President...
US News and World Report
Streets Deserted in China's Cities as New COVID Surge Looms
BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according...
US News and World Report
Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence
PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
US News and World Report
China Nov Aluminium Imports Fall Amid Rising Domestic Supply
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports in November fell 35.7% from a year earlier as a result of mounting domestic supply, also as the COVID-hit economy continued to temper demand for the light metal. The country brought in 255,744 tonnes, including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium, last month, according...
US News and World Report
Death Toll From Malaysia Campsite Landslide Rises to 24, Nine Missing
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Rescue teams searching for survivors from a landslide that tore though a campsite in Malaysia recovered the bodies of a woman and two children on Saturday, officials said, raising the death toll to 24. The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50 km (30...
US News and World Report
ECB Fines Spain's Abanca for Delay in Reporting Cyber Hack
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it had fined Spanish bank Abanca for its delay in reporting a cyber attack that forced it to suspend its main means of payment in 2019. "The bank’s omission hindered the ECB’s ability to properly assess Abanca’s prudential situation and...
US News and World Report
Pope in 2013 Signed Resignation Letter in Case of Bad Health
ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties. Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday and...
US News and World Report
Hunger Levels in West and Central Africa Set to Hit All-Time High - U.N
DAKAR (Reuters) - The number of people struggling to get enough food in West and Central Africa is expected to rise to an all-time high of 48 million by mid-2023, the United Nations said on Friday. About 35 million people - or about 8% of the assessed population - are...
US News and World Report
U.S., UK, Norway, EU Decry South Sudan Violence -Joint Statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence "are horrifying...
US News and World Report
ECB’s Knot Says Fed Is Closer to End of Rate Hikes Than ECB
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has a longer way to go in raising interest rates than the Federal Reserve, but ultimately won't raise its rates to the same level as its U.S. counterpart, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday. "The U.S. is closer to...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Slams Peru's State of Emergency, Blasts U.S. Official
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday criticized a state of emergency imposed in Peru to tackle violent protests and slammed the U.S. ambassador to Lima for meeting the South American country's new leader. Unrest in Peru erupted after the ousting of leftist President Pedro...
US News and World Report
Biden Admin Says U.S. Wrongly Revoked Oppenheimer's Security Clearance in 1954
(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday reversed a 1954 decision by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) to revoke the security clearance of Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his work on the Manhattan Project. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a written order...
US News and World Report
Self-Exiled Philippine Communist Leader Sison Dies at 83
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison died on Friday night at the age of 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands, his party said on Saturday. Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing - the New People's Army (NPA)...
US News and World Report
U.S. Announces $2.5 Billion in Food Assistance for Africa
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced billions of dollars in additional humanitarian assistance to address acute food insecurity in Africa, which is facing a bigger and more complex food crisis than ever before. The United States pledged an additional $2.5 billion in emergency assistance and medium-...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Is Finalising Last Details of Response to Oil Price Cap
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was finalising the last details of how it would respond to the West's imposition of a price cap on Russia's oil exports. Moscow has repeatedly said it will not sell oil to countries that comply with the cap and has promised to publish a presidential decree outlining Russia's full response this week.
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles, Escalating Tensions, Says South Korea
SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, said South Korea and Japan, prompting South Korea's presidential office to "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the two medium-range missiles flew about...
Comments / 0