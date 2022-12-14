Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
suggest.com
Amid Cancer Diagnosis, Katie Couric Praises Gwyneth Paltrow For ‘Spreading The Word’ About Mammograms
Though many people don’t enjoy going to the doctor, Katie Couric knows the importance of routine checkups. After receiving a standard mammogram and ultrasound earlier this year, the mom of two was diagnosed with breast cancer. As she continues to raise awareness about breast cancer, the journalist is praising...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
Keke Palmer’s pregnancy inspires women with PCOS to share their fertility struggles
Keke Palmer recently revealed she’s expecting her first child after previously opening up about her experiences with polycystic ovary syndrome. Now, the actor’s pregnancy announcement has inspired women with PCOS not to lose hope amid their own fertility struggles.On 3 December, the Nope star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and used her opening monologue to address rumours that she’s pregnant.“There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant’ and I want to set the record straight,” she began, before ripping open her long gray jacket and declaring:...
Medical News Today
What to know about endometriosis and nausea
Nausea. This symptom may increase during a person’s period. In addition to nausea, endometriosis can cause other GI symptoms, such as:. Nausea can be a symptom of other conditions. However, if a person has additional endometriosis symptoms, it is possible they have the condition. A person should contact a...
Medical News Today
About the link between fibromyalgia and endometriosis
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body. One study indicates that people with endometriosis may be more likely to have fibromyalgia than those without. Symptoms of chronic pain from both conditions can also overlap. A 2019 study found that rates of fibromyalgia were. in women...
