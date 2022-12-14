ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nepal President Gives Parties a Week to Form New Government

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's president on Sunday called on the country's political parties to try to form the new government within a week after last month's inconclusive national election. The ruling alliance, led by the Nepali Congress party of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and the main opposition Nepal Communist...
China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
Peru's 'Forgotten People' Rage Against Political Elite After Castillo Arrest

LIMA (Reuters) - Leopoldo Huamani, 60, a farmer from Chalhuanca in southern Peru, traveled for three days to reach the capital Lima and march in support of ousted and jailed leader Pedro Castillo, whose fall has sparked deadly protests around the country. Huamani is one of Peru's "forgotten" people, marginalized,...
Tunisian Election Marks a New Low for 'Birdman' of 2011 Uprising

TUNIS (Reuters) - Nearly 12 years after his image went around the world as he freed a caged bird among protesters during Tunisia's revolution, Wadii Jelassi has lost the political ideals that inspired him to rise above the crowd. His country holds a parliamentary election on Saturday. But the new...
Puerto Rico Independence Vote Bill Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government got a boost on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures although the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate. The Puerto Rico Status Act outlines...
Poland's Top Cop Injured by Exploding Present, Says Ministry

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's most senior police officer was injured and hospitalised when a present he received during a visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, Poland's interior ministry said on Thursday. Jaroslaw Szymczyk, Commander in Chief of the Polish police, received the gift from one of the...
Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence

PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
Uganda President Lifts All Ebola-Related Movement Restrictions

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease's epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the Kassanda...
Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case

DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
Mexican President Slams Peru's State of Emergency, Blasts U.S. Official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday criticized a state of emergency imposed in Peru to tackle violent protests and slammed the U.S. ambassador to Lima for meeting the South American country's new leader. Unrest in Peru erupted after the ousting of leftist President Pedro...
Moldova to Temporarily Ban Six TV Channels Over Broadcasts About War

CHISINAU (Reuters) - The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels - some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian - are closely tied to politician...
Croatia Rejects Joining EU Mission of Ukrainian Military Support

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian lawmakers on Friday narrowly rejected a proposal the country should join an EU mission in support of the Ukrainian military after hours of heated debate reflecting deep divisions between the premier and the country's president. A majority of two thirds was needed to agree the proposal...
Exploding Grenade Launcher a Gift From Ukraine, Polish Police Chief Says

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's top policeman said that an explosion in his office was caused by a grenade launcher, telling private broadcaster RMF FM that he had received two of the weapons as a gift from Ukraine. Poland's interior ministry and prosecutor's office had not previously confirmed media reports that...
Air Raid Alert Sounds Across Ukraine - Officials

KYIV (Reuters) -Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure. "Please go to the shelters!" Kyiv city's military administration said on Telegram. Belarusian social media account Hajun, which monitors military activity...
U.S. Announces $2.5 Billion in Food Assistance for Africa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced billions of dollars in additional humanitarian assistance to address acute food insecurity in Africa, which is facing a bigger and more complex food crisis than ever before. The United States pledged an additional $2.5 billion in emergency assistance and medium-...
Pope in 2013 Signed Resignation Letter in Case of Bad Health

ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties. Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday and...
ECB’s Knot Says Fed Is Closer to End of Rate Hikes Than ECB

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has a longer way to go in raising interest rates than the Federal Reserve, but ultimately won't raise its rates to the same level as its U.S. counterpart, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday. "The U.S. is closer to...
Henkel Spins off Its Russia Business

(Reuters) - Germany's Henkel said on Friday it has spun off its Russia business after the chemical and consumer goods company had announced its exit from the country earlier this year. Henkel's Russian operation will change its name to Lab Industries from January and will act independently of the German...

