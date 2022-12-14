ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Township Council Approves CDBG Grant Amendments

Left-over money in previous years’ Community Development Block Grant program was good news for four township organizations that had project funding approved at the December 13 Township Council meeting. The township had a total of $92,871.36 in left-over CDBG funds from 2019, 2020 and 2022, according to the resolution...
FRANKLIN, NJ
Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown To Be Conducted Locally

Submitted by Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor announced law enforcement officials from Somerset and Hunterdon Counties will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. BeginningDecember 2, 2022, and continuing through January 1, 2023, local, county, and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Weed Stalk Cannabis Store Owner’s Motto: Of Women, For Women

To Debbie Madaio, it’s no surprise that the first two cannabis retailers in Franklin are likely to be women. “Women are in the forefront of the cannabis industry,” said Madaio, who has a conditional retail license for her store, Weed Stalk, at 646 Hamilton Street. She said she expects the license to be converted to the full annual license in about six months.
FRANKLIN, NJ

