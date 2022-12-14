To Debbie Madaio, it’s no surprise that the first two cannabis retailers in Franklin are likely to be women. “Women are in the forefront of the cannabis industry,” said Madaio, who has a conditional retail license for her store, Weed Stalk, at 646 Hamilton Street. She said she expects the license to be converted to the full annual license in about six months.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO