ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Erick All makes transfer decision with new commitment

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0Ij6_0jiXbWDE00

His time in Ann Arbor ended abruptly for former Michigan football tight end Erick All.

He had a back injury he tried to work through. After one game, he was unable to play and had season-ending surgery. After the regular season, he surprised many by announcing he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Now we know where All is heading. And it’s a team Michigan could see in the future.

All took to Twitter to announce he’s joining former Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara in Iowa City; he has also pledged to the Hawkeyes.

All has two years of eligibility remaining, though he’s expected to be a high-round NFL draft pick once he declares. Given Iowa’s penchant for tight end use, it makes total sense it would be his destination. Iowa is not on next season’s schedule, but the Wolverines and Hawkeyes could meet in next year’s Big Ten Championship game.

He was also considering Notre Dame as a potential landing spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Second U of M back-up quarterback headed to the NCAA transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan has lost its second quarterback to the transfer portal. Alan Bowman has decided to leave the program, following fellow QB Cade McNamara. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have landed Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann via the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target

Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

BREAKING: Iowa lands Michigan tight end transfer Erick All

News: Iowa has its second commit in the transfer portal of the offseason. On Wednesday, Michigan tight end transfer Erick All announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. All took an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend and the Hawkeyes were able to get him in the fold. Per the Cincinatti Enquirer, All was also considering Washington and Notre Dame. All will join fellow Michigan transfer Cade McNamara (quarterback) as part of Iowa's transfer class.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Detroit

Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates gets 18 months probation

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was sentenced to 18 months of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge.The conviction will be expunged from Bates' record if he completes probation successfully, The Detroit News reported. Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Patrick Conlin waived a fine, which could've been as much as $2,500.Bates was arrested on felony gun charges after he was pulled over while driving in September. He pled down to the misdemeanor in October."I'm very pleased, given what happened that night," said Bates' attorney, Steven Haney.Bates was charged with two felonies — carrying a concealed weapon and...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

New Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin breaks down his decision

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Barbarin spent the last two weekend’s on the road visiting Washington State and then Michigan State this past weekend. He told us it was a tough call but just felt like the Spartans were the better all around fit.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
HometownLife.com

Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University

A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
LIVONIA, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

188K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy