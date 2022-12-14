Read full article on original website
Snow to Continue Across Chicago Area, But How Much Could You See?
Snow continued to fall across the Chicago area Friday, with more expected heading into the weekend, but how much should you expect?. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, not much. Only minor accumulations are expected in the area, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't pay attention. Experts warn that...
White Christmas chances climb for Chicago with multiple snow events in the outlook – Watching Winter Live
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — The National Weather Service has an actual definition for a white Christmas: one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. With temperatures dropping in Chicago and another snow-maker or two in the extended forecast, chances are on the rise for this holiday hope. WGN-TV Chicago’s Chip Brewster […]
Chicago First Alert Weather: More snow, flurries tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of flurries overnight. Lows will be cold in the mid 20s.Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. A chance for flurries throughout the day. For Sunday, some clouds in the morning, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cold in the mid to upper 20s.Next week will start out with a chance for flurries on Monday with highs in the low 30s. Snow chances increase a bit on Wednesday with cold highs in the low 20s. The best chance for snow will be on Thursday, then scattered snow chances and much colder for Friday. Highs late next week will be in the teens.TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 25°SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of flurries. Breezy and cold. High 28°SUNDAY: Clearing skies in the morning, then lots of sun in the afternoon. High 28°
Skilling says ‘Get the winter wardrobe ready!’
Snow showers are to sweep into the Chicago area through Friday night as our winter storm’s movement slows beneath an upper air blocking pattern. Bursts of snow embedded in our slow moving storm’s gusty “backwash” flow may lay down a modest cover of snow from time to time into Friday night. With no residual road chemicals down and temps trending lower, the potential for slippery spots developing is an issue which should be monitored by motorists.
Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?
Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly...
As Blizzards Pummel Great Plains, Steady, Soaking Rain In Store For Chicago, Suburbs
A soggy, foggy and windy day is in store for Chicago and the suburbs Wednesday, as waves of soaking showers and blustery southeast winds expected throughout the day threaten to snarl both the morning and evening commutes. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, a massive weather system that has brought...
Chicago Is Ready For Arctic Blast, City Officials Say. Here’s How To Stay Warm And Avoid A Snow-Related Ticket
CHICAGO — Chicago leaders are warning residents to start preparing for the cold, snowy weather heading our way. Temperatures this week are expected to stay in the 20s and 30s, but an arctic blast could lead to a dramatic dip and “MUCH colder” weather coming up, according to the National Weather Service.
An Arctic Blast Is Coming, Bringing ‘MUCH Colder’ Weather To Chicago Next Week, Experts Say
CHICAGO — An arctic blast will hit Chicago next week — with the bitter cold expected to continue through Christmas. The rest of this week could see snow and chilly temperatures, with most days expect to be in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s about average for Chicago at this time of year.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow mix
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening, with a chance for heavy downpours between 6:00 p.m. until midnight. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances linger through at least 3:00 a.m. It will be cold enough for areas northwest of Chicago to see a rain and wet snow mix. Some accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas near Rockford. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Thursday morning. A chance for sprinkles and snow flurries for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.Scattered snow showers for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Some isolated areas of light snow will also be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday. Cold next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain this evening with heavy downpours likely. Wet snow is possible in the northwestern suburbs. Low 35°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles and flurries. High 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. High 31°
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Wind, rain, snow, cold: breaking down the next few days in Chicago as a major system moves through – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A major winter weather system is inching closer to the Chicago area after dumping feet of snow across the upper Great Plains. However that system is merging with severe rain storms coming off the Gulf which will push the rain/snow line north of Illinois. While the push from the south will keep winter […]
Drenching Rains and Gusty Winds Forecasted for Tuesday Night and Most of Wednesday
Strong winds and drenching rains are on the way for the Chicago area from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning as a low-pressure system approaches. Rainfall is expected to begin alongside strong winds by the later hours of Tuesday evening, with rain likely to continue through all of Wednesday and into the overnight hours of Thursday morning.
Storm to bring rain & wind, then cold air moves in
–Wind and a chilly rain sweep into the Chicago area through Wed night. A blend of models puts potential rainfalls in the 1 to 1.80″ range which would make this the biggest rain here since Sept (in 3 months) –Peak wind gusts will build to 30 to 40 mph...
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
Vivid Seats renovates Chicago headquarters, Pritzker celebrates
CHICAGO - A company that connects concert ticket sellers and buyers has re-invested in Chicago. Vivid Seats incorporated has renovated its Chicago headquarters. The 48,000 square foot office is in the Marshall Field's building on Washington Street. Governor JB Pritzker and other local leaders gathered there Thursday for a ribbon...
Snow, Icy Conditions Cause Crashes Across Chicago Area, Including 8-Car Accident in Elgin
Thursday night’s wintry weather across the Chicago area caused accidents in numerous locales, with one wreck in suburban Elgin involving at least eight vehicles, according to officials. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Elgin police. In all,...
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
Marvel At A Monstrous 45-Foot Christmas Tree At Macy’s Decadent Walnut Room
An iconic Christmas tree is back for the season and it’s so fabulous. Macy’s Walnut Room has become synonymous with the holidays over the years and for a good reason– the restaurant serves up holiday cheer on a platter, infusing the entire space with an unbeatable magic flair. The Walnut Room, located inside Macy’s, goes all out for the season, filling the restaurant with spectacular holiday decor and a towering 45-foot Great Tree. The setup changes every year but is always bright, and cheerful The Walnut Room brings all the cheer to diners and shoppers alike, serving up a list of breakfast options (dubbed Santa’s breakfast menu) and a full holiday menu filled with traditional eats. The downtown Chicago spot is available by reservation only and serves up pot pie, cider-glazed turkey, and a host of beloved holiday meals. While the food is delightful, the extravagant Christmas tree and sparking decorations shines bright, drawing families and locals alike to take in the wonder of the legendary room.
