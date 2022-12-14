ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More snow, flurries tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of flurries overnight. Lows will be cold in the mid 20s.Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. A chance for flurries throughout the day. For Sunday, some clouds in the morning, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cold in the mid to upper 20s.Next week will start out with a chance for flurries on Monday with highs in the low 30s. Snow chances increase a bit on Wednesday with cold highs in the low 20s. The best chance for snow will be on Thursday, then scattered snow chances and much colder for Friday. Highs late next week will be in the teens.TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 25°SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of flurries. Breezy and cold. High 28°SUNDAY: Clearing skies in the morning, then lots of sun in the afternoon. High 28°
WGN TV

Skilling says 'Get the winter wardrobe ready!'

Snow showers are to sweep into the Chicago area through Friday night as our winter storm’s movement slows beneath an upper air blocking pattern. Bursts of snow embedded in our slow moving storm’s gusty “backwash” flow may lay down a modest cover of snow from time to time into Friday night. With no residual road chemicals down and temps trending lower, the potential for slippery spots developing is an issue which should be monitored by motorists.
NBC Chicago

Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?

Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly...
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow mix

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening, with a chance for heavy downpours between 6:00 p.m. until midnight. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances linger through at least 3:00 a.m. It will be cold enough for areas northwest of Chicago to see a rain and wet snow mix. Some accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas near Rockford. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Thursday morning. A chance for sprinkles and snow flurries for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.Scattered snow showers for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Some isolated areas of light snow will also be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday. Cold next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain this evening with heavy downpours likely. Wet snow is possible in the northwestern suburbs. Low 35°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles and flurries. High 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. High 31°
WGNtv.com

Storm to bring rain & wind, then cold air moves in

–Wind and a chilly rain sweep into the Chicago area through Wed night. A blend of models puts potential rainfalls in the 1 to 1.80″ range which would make this the biggest rain here since Sept (in 3 months) –Peak wind gusts will build to 30 to 40 mph...
Fox 32 Chicago

Vivid Seats renovates Chicago headquarters, Pritzker celebrates

CHICAGO - A company that connects concert ticket sellers and buyers has re-invested in Chicago. Vivid Seats incorporated has renovated its Chicago headquarters. The 48,000 square foot office is in the Marshall Field's building on Washington Street. Governor JB Pritzker and other local leaders gathered there Thursday for a ribbon...
Secret Chicago

Marvel At A Monstrous 45-Foot Christmas Tree At Macy's Decadent Walnut Room

An iconic Christmas tree is back for the season and it’s so fabulous. Macy’s Walnut Room has become synonymous with the holidays over the years and for a good reason– the restaurant serves up holiday cheer on a platter, infusing the entire space with an unbeatable magic flair.  The Walnut Room, located inside Macy’s, goes all out for the season, filling the restaurant with spectacular holiday decor and a towering 45-foot Great Tree. The setup changes every year but is always bright, and cheerful The Walnut Room brings all the cheer to diners and shoppers alike, serving up a list of breakfast options (dubbed Santa’s breakfast menu) and a full holiday menu filled with traditional eats. The downtown Chicago spot is available by reservation only and serves up pot pie, cider-glazed turkey, and a host of beloved holiday meals.  While the food is delightful, the extravagant Christmas tree and sparking decorations shines bright, drawing families and locals alike to take in the wonder of the legendary room.
