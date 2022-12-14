ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major twist as a prominent property tycoon is arrested over blaze that destroyed $24million heritage mansion – as another man is charged with lighting the fire

By Olivia Day
 3 days ago

A property tycoon has been arrested over the blaze that destroyed a $24million heritage mansion as another man is charged with starting the fire.

Property developer Steve Nassif, 69, was escorted from his Wentworth Falls home, about 60km west from Sydney, in handcuffs early on Wednesday morning.

The 69-year-old was taken to Katoomba Police Station where he is expected to be charged with arson as police seized a vehicle from the Blue Mountains property.

Police will allege Nassif had business links to the owner of the seven-bedroom Northwood home, fund manager and property developer Ouyang 'Owen' Chen.

There is no suggestion Mr Chen has been accused of any wrongdoing or was involved in the blaze that erupted at the heritage home in Sydney's lower north shore at about 11pm on September 3.

A 20-year-old man was later arrested in Punchbowl, in Sydney's west, and taken to Campsie Police Station where he is expected to be charged with arson.

Property developer Steve Nassif, 69, was escorted out of a Wentworth Falls home, about 60km west from Sydney, in handcuffs early on Wednesday morning (pictured)
The $24 million mansion in Northwood, in Sydney 's Lower North Shore, went up in flames on September 3 with specialist forensic officers later determining the fire was deliberately lit

Police will allege the 20-year-old man lit the blaze at the mega-mansion and was later captured fleeing the scene on CCTV.

A third man, who has not yet been arrested, is also allegedly involved.

'We believe the two alleged men acted alone in the ignition of that fire, but we believe at least one other was involved in the organisation of it,' Detective Chief Inspector Richard Puffett told Daily Telegraph.

He revealed it had been a tip from the member of the public that had led to the arrest of one of the men.

The dramatic arrests come two weeks after detectives from the NSW arson squad issued a call for information after investigations stalled.

Police will allege Nassif (pictured in handcuffs) had business links to the owner of the seven-bedroom Northwood home, fund manager and property developer Ouyang 'Owen' Chen
Two men have been arrested over an arson attack that reduced a luxury mansion in Sydney's lower north shore to rubble in September (pictured is the blaze)

On November 29, police released footage of the Northwood street on the night of the fire and asked anyone who may have seen a silver Toyota HiAce Van with roof racks driving near Cliff Road at the time to come forward.

The street CCTV showed the area was completely dark until a ball of fire erupted inside the home.

A man was then captured running towards the van a short time after the flames took hold, with police believing he left the scene in the Toyota van.

Specialist Fire and Rescue NSW sniffer dogs were brought in to investigate the fire with the expert animals picking up traces of an accelerant in the ruins of the property.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters, the house sustained significant damage with forensic officers determining the fire was deliberately lit.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

 On November 29, police released footage of the Northwood street on the night of the fire and asked anyone who may have seen a silver Toyota HiAce Van with roof racks (pictured) driving near Cliff Road at the time to come forward
It took emergency workers about two hours to douse the flames. The seven-bedroom home was almost completely destroyed
The 69-year-old was taken to Katoomba Police Station where he is expected to be charged with arson with police seizing a vehicle from the property (pictured)

Prior to the home being burnt down, the property was one of the largest pieces of privately-owned land in the city, boasting a 46metre water frontage.

The almost 5,000sqm property jutted down to the Lane Cove River and was bordered by federation-style properties.

The property had been involved in neighbourhood development disputes for the past five years.

Until late last year when it was reluctantly sold, the waterfront estate was the home of the Rossi family, which Mary and Theo Rossi bought in 1961.

Mary, a TV pioneer and travel business owner, lived there until she passed away at the age of 95 last year having raised 10 children in the house with her husband.

The Rossi family sold the seven-bedroom house complete with a tennis court and boatshed in November 2021 for $24.1million.

Prior to the heritage home being burnt down the property was one of the largest pieces of privately-owned land in the city, boasting a 46metre water frontage 
Theo and Mary Rossi (pictured) bought the seven-bedroom Northwood home in 1961 and raised ten children in the now-destroyed heritage home

Its current owner, Mr Chen, also owned the house next-door, 60 Cliff Road, which he purchased for $5.6million in 2007.

It has been reported the developer's plans to knockdown and rebuild the home were denied by Lane Cove Council after the panel argued the proposal would have 'unacceptable impacts' on the heritage home next-door.

However, later in September the council gave the plans the green light after revisions were made to Mr Chen's original proposal.

The council said the new plans, which had reduced the height of the entire home, had 'effectively addressed the grounds for the original refusal'.

A council spokesman said at the time the fire had had no sway on the assessment of the development which included a games room, nine bedrooms and a pool.

