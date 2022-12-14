“One step forward and five steps back” are seemingly the musical notes the stock market is dancing to as it tries to reconcile the correct rhythm between risk and value. But when will the punishment end? Investors who are in the bullish camp are eagerly waiting for that question to be answered. After painfully watching the effect rising inflation has had on the overall market, investors are scrambling to find any sign of optimism. This week revealed more of the same.

3 HOURS AGO