Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
How Metaverses and GameFi Are Becoming the Future of Gaming
Today, almost all of the monetary returns derived from gaming go to the publisher’s pockets. But with the integration of blockchain technologies, the future of game economics looks radically different. This is thanks to GameFi and the creation of metaverses. GameFi is an intersection of gaming and finance that...
NASDAQ
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), like several other tech stocks, has been battered this year due to macro pressures and the growing fears of a global economic slowdown. The stock might remain volatile over the near term due to rising interest rates and weak consumer spending. Nonetheless, most Wall Street analysts are bullish about Amazon’s long-term growth due to its dominance in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
NASDAQ
Here's the Best Thing That Could Happen for Duolingo Stock in 2023
Avoiding shares of language-learning app Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has served me well so far, considering they've fallen over 30% year to date. Don't misunderstand; there are many things that I admire about the company. But in this article, I'll share the reasons that I've avoided Duolingo stock up to this point.
NASDAQ
Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
NASDAQ
2 Little-Known Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2023
Chip stocks are down, but they're far from out right now. In fact, global chip sales are expected to go on an epic run over the next decade, driven by myriad secular growth trends ranging from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI) to electric vehicles. Various estimates point to semiconductors going from about a $600 billion industry in 2022 to well over $1 trillion by the end of the decade.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 12-18-22 (BB, MU, NKE)
“One step forward and five steps back” are seemingly the musical notes the stock market is dancing to as it tries to reconcile the correct rhythm between risk and value. But when will the punishment end? Investors who are in the bullish camp are eagerly waiting for that question to be answered. After painfully watching the effect rising inflation has had on the overall market, investors are scrambling to find any sign of optimism. This week revealed more of the same.
NASDAQ
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
Investors in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HALO options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Explode Higher in 2023
What goes up often comes down. However, what goes down can go back up as well. That's a common occurrence in the stock market, with its bull and bear cycles. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick beaten-down stocks that they think could explode higher in 2023. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
NASDAQ
ORA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.02, changing hands as low as $84.07 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
What's Going on With Carvana Stock?
Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock is down more than 95% in 2022 as consumer demand for used cars falls. This video will highlight the key factors affecting Carvana stock right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 14, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 16, 2022. 10...
NASDAQ
Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.03, changing hands as low as $37.75 per share. Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLU
In trading on Friday, shares of BELLUS Health Inc (Symbol: BLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.10, changing hands as low as $9.03 per share. BELLUS Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Hexcel (HXL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.72, changing hands as low as $56.37 per share. Hexcel Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
How to Optimize Your Crypto Investment Portfolio
Understanding the basics of blockchain and crypto can help you invest more confidently and profitably. With thousands of cryptocurrencies available to buy and sell across centralized and decentralized trading platforms, confidently building a portfolio can be confusing and stressful. But it doesn't have to be. The basis of any financial...
NASDAQ
Best Buy (BBY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.12, changing hands as low as $78.88 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0