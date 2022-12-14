‘Trail of Lights’ holiday lighting contest winners announced

Light tour on display through Dec. 25

– Last week, the winners of the City of Atascadero’s “Trail of Lights” holiday lighting contest were announced at the annual Winter Wonderland event.

Following are the winners of this year’s lighting contest:

Best Use of Theme:

1st Place: “A Merry Patchwork Christmas” – 3950 San Anselmo Road

2nd Place: “Traffic Lights” – 5690 Traffic Way

Most Creative Light Display:

1st Place: “Christmas Circle” – 9071 Palomar Ave.

2nd Place: “Clark Home” – 3015 Avenida Del Sol

Best overall Light Display:

“A Merry Patchwork Christmas” – 3950 San Anselmo Road

The holiday lighting trail map provides a guide to enjoying the best holiday lights in town now through Dec. 25 nightly between the hours of 5-8 p.m. This holiday trail map opportunity for residents and businesses to show off their homes and storefronts, and for families to enjoy a safe and fun activity to drive through town and check out all the wonderful outdoor lights this season.

For those that still want to register for the Trail of Lights, you can do so through Dec. 22.

To view the tour map, go to www.visitatascadero.com/trailoflights.