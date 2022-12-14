ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

‘Trail of Lights’ holiday lighting contest winners announced

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQygy_0jiXPcLC00

Light tour on display through Dec. 25

– Last week, the winners of the City of Atascadero’s “Trail of Lights” holiday lighting contest were announced at the annual Winter Wonderland event.

Following are the winners of this year’s lighting contest:

Best Use of Theme:

  • 1st Place: “A Merry Patchwork Christmas” – 3950 San Anselmo Road
  • 2nd Place: “Traffic Lights” – 5690 Traffic Way

Most Creative Light Display:

  • 1st Place: “Christmas Circle” – 9071 Palomar Ave.
  • 2nd Place: “Clark Home” – 3015 Avenida Del Sol

Best overall Light Display:

  • “A Merry Patchwork Christmas” – 3950 San Anselmo Road

The holiday lighting trail map provides a guide to enjoying the best holiday lights in town now through Dec. 25 nightly between the hours of 5-8 p.m. This holiday trail map opportunity for residents and businesses to show off their homes and storefronts, and for families to enjoy a safe and fun activity to drive through town and check out all the wonderful outdoor lights this season.

For those that still want to register for the Trail of Lights, you can do so through Dec. 22.

To view the tour map, go to www.visitatascadero.com/trailoflights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria high school students visit local Olive Garden for restaurant career education

Two of Pioneer Valley High School's Culinary Arts 2 classes took a field trip to Santa Maria's Olive Garden to see the restaurant industry in-person and gain firsthand knowledge before earning a ServSafe Food Handlers Certificate. The post Santa Maria high school students visit local Olive Garden for restaurant career education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells in Paso Robles for $1.8 million

The spacious new property located in the 4800 block of Devonshire Lane in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,795,000 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 2,917 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10.2-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Paso Robles: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The spacious property located in the 500 block of Mountain Springs Road in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,575,000 purchase price works out to $392 per square foot. The house built in 1965 has an interior space of 4,013 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

75 tons of snow coming to North County for Winter Wonderland

– Over 75 tons of snow is on its way to Atascadero. Winter Wonderland is back for another exciting snow-driven event in Downtown Atascadero on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5-9 p.m. Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown will be transformed into a “magical snowy paradise.” Attendees will experience snow piles as well as a massive snow slide built by the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero, Cuesta Springs Ice Company, and Premier Ag. This year’s snow-themed events also include Joe’s Little Train operated by the Elks Club of Atascadero, a variety of obstacle courses, gladiator joust, bounce houses, and bungee jump from Bubble Fun 101, a special visit by the California Mid-State Fair Queen’s court, face painting, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning

LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
841
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy