Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

By Padraig Collins
 3 days ago

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard.

Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.

He was denied bail on Tuesday at Sunshine Magistrates' Court and is also accused of drug offences.

Motorists on the freeway recalled seeing the woman's arm and leg dangling from the passenger door twice before she fell onto the road and into traffic at about 11.30am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neuwZ_0jiXP3j800
David Fosita (centre) is pictured being taken into custody after his sister fell from the car he was driving

Magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg told the court 'What is clear is that there was an argument in the motor vehicle', The Age reported.

'If it turns out she jumped out of the car that can only be an indication of how fearful and anxious she was.'

Police allege that at some point on the drive between Werribee and Little River, Fosita was enraged after his sister blamed him for the death of their other sister two months ago.

Fosita, who is from the Melbourne suburb of Tarneit, then allegedly punched the car radio three or four times.

The court heard he stopped the car near Little River, shortly after his sister had fallen out causing severe head injuries.

Fosita is not facing charges over his sister's injuries, but has also been charged with drug offences after talking to an undercover police officer stationed in his cell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ft6cF_0jiXP3j800
Police allege that at some point on the drive between Werribee and Little River, Fosita was enraged after his sister blamed him for the death of their other sister two months ago

That conversation led to a raid on his home that allegedly uncovered diazepam and cocaine.

Magistrate Rozencwajg told the court he was troubled by Fosita's anger issues.

'The complainant has stated she wanted to get out of the car. Police allege this was due to the complainant being in fear of the accused,' he told the court.

'Witnesses observed the complainant's passenger side door open with a leg and arm exiting the vehicle before the door closed.

'This occurred a second time before witnesses observed the complainant fall out of the vehicle, onto the road and into oncoming traffic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAfED_0jiXP3j800
The car the woman was travelling in before she fell out is pictured centre, under the tarpaulin

On Sunday, Fosita's sister was airlifted more than 50km to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with life-threatening injures.

She was placed in an induced coma and remains in a critical condition.

Fluid obscuring the woman's CT scans has meant doctors have been unable to determine the full extent of her injuries.

Stonewall Catson
2d ago

Crazy...I know it sounds like he pushed her out... but that's pretty fast to keep control of the car at the same time as reaching across, opening the door, and physically getting her out... but then again, not saying it's impossible by any means, just not easy, and if he had a gun or a knife...I dunno, that's when witnesses are needed, but....hard thing to witness in very good detail, ain't it?

5
Titans Bertram
2d ago

She accused him of being responsible for another sister's death and now he might be responsible for her's. That's messed up.

2
Daily Mail

