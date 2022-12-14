Read full article on original website
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
As many wait in damaged homes, NC hurricane relief program under fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina hurricane relief program is under fire for its lack of progress, according to WTVD. State lawmakers are asking why ReBuild NC is not doing more to help homeowners hit hardest by hurricanes get back into their homes. The program’s leader said 100 families have moved into newly completed homes or accepted cash buyouts. But there are 3,000 people in the program living in hurricane-damaged homes waiting for work to start.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
coastalreview.org
Coastal restoration firms show off living shoreline tech
To keep up with how the shoreline stabilization industry is evolving, a team of shoreline restoration specialists during its recent meeting invited a handful of companies to talk about their proprietary techniques to build the alternative for hardened bulkheads and seawalls. Living shorelines are made of materials such as salt...
Missing North Carolina boaters found safe after being lost at sea
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found after being lost at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. Officials said 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, 2022, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
country1037fm.com
The Coldest Cities In North Carolina and South Carolina
We can feel it today! It is cold and rainy and not fun at all to be outdoors. Here are the coldest cities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Stacker took data from all over the country to determine the coldest cities in each state. The cold cities in North Carolina and South Carolina do not compare with some. We are lucky here in the Carolinas with pretty mild temps.
860wacb.com
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
newsfromthestates.com
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape outside North Carolina store
SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina are investigating after two puppies were found inside a cardboard box sealed with tape. The puppies were found outside Halls Store in Spiveys Corner early Sunday, WNCN-TV reported. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told the television station that a passerby was walking by the store and stopped to investigate.
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
A GLAAD report shows North Carolina leads the nation in reported backlash against drag events, and in the wake of the power outage in North Carolina, tensions remain high for the LGBTQ+ community.
No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal off NC coast
Two sailors who drifted hundreds of miles in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived.
Which death row inmates were convicted in eastern NC and what’s the status of the death penalty in the state?
There are 137 people on North Carolina's death row roster, despite the state not carrying out an execution since 2006.
newsfromthestates.com
Outgoing Oregon governor does what advocates are calling on North Carolina’s to do: commute death sentences
On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The commutations build on Brown’s historic use of her office’s clemency power. A story in The Guardian from earlier this year says that she has granted more commutations and pardons over her two terms than all of Oregon’s governors from the past 50 years combined. As of September she had pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,147 people.
More patrols planned for highways in North Carolina through New Year’s Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina drivers may notice more law enforcement on the road as the state kicks off its highway safety program’s largest annual impaired driving campaign. From Dec. 13 through Jan. 2, law enforcement will be cracking down in an effort to curb impaired driving as part of the statewide push dubbed […]
publicradioeast.org
TX oysters sickening diners, including some in North Carolina
A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. North Carolina restaurants and stores may be impacted by this recall. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they...
Layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – With two weeks to go, 2022 is shaping up to be the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
