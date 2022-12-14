ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

As many wait in damaged homes, NC hurricane relief program under fire

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina hurricane relief program is under fire for its lack of progress, according to WTVD. State lawmakers are asking why ReBuild NC is not doing more to help homeowners hit hardest by hurricanes get back into their homes. The program’s leader said 100 families have moved into newly completed homes or accepted cash buyouts. But there are 3,000 people in the program living in hurricane-damaged homes waiting for work to start.
Coastal restoration firms show off living shoreline tech

To keep up with how the shoreline stabilization industry is evolving, a team of shoreline restoration specialists during its recent meeting invited a handful of companies to talk about their proprietary techniques to build the alternative for hardened bulkheads and seawalls. Living shorelines are made of materials such as salt...
Missing North Carolina boaters found safe after being lost at sea

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found after being lost at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. Officials said 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, 2022, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
The Coldest Cities In North Carolina and South Carolina

We can feel it today! It is cold and rainy and not fun at all to be outdoors. Here are the coldest cities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Stacker took data from all over the country to determine the coldest cities in each state. The cold cities in North Carolina and South Carolina do not compare with some. We are lucky here in the Carolinas with pretty mild temps.
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community

LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
Outgoing Oregon governor does what advocates are calling on North Carolina’s to do: commute death sentences

On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The commutations build on Brown’s historic use of her office’s clemency power. A story in The Guardian from earlier this year says that she has granted more commutations and pardons over her two terms than all of Oregon’s governors from the past 50 years combined. As of September she had pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,147 people.
TX oysters sickening diners, including some in North Carolina

A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. North Carolina restaurants and stores may be impacted by this recall. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they...
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
