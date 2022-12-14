ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Manchester United: Frenkie de Jong still a target for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have not abandoned all hope of signing Frenkie de Jong despite their failed pursuit of the Dutch midfielder in the summer. United boss Erik ten Hag made the Barcelona player his top transfer target on his arrival from Ajax. De Jong, 25, whose contract at the Nou Camp...
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC

Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton & Darvel v Aberdeen live on BBC TV

Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC. The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off. Aberdeen's game at...
BBC

Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee

Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action

It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.

