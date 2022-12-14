Read full article on original website
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
Manchester United To Pursue Signing Of Frenkie De Jong Again Next Summer
The Manchester United and Frenkie De Jong saga could well continue into the summer of 2023.
BBC
Manchester United: Frenkie de Jong still a target for Erik ten Hag
Manchester United have not abandoned all hope of signing Frenkie de Jong despite their failed pursuit of the Dutch midfielder in the summer. United boss Erik ten Hag made the Barcelona player his top transfer target on his arrival from Ajax. De Jong, 25, whose contract at the Nou Camp...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
BBC
Salomon Rondon: Forward leaves Everton after reaching agreement to terminate contract
Forward Salomon Rondon has left Everton after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract six months before it was due to expire. The ex-Newcastle and West Brom player scored one league goal after signing on a free transfer from Chinese side Dalian Professional in August 2021. Rondon's contract was due...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland
How can you watch Sunderland as they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship?
BBC
Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton & Darvel v Aberdeen live on BBC TV
Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC. The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off. Aberdeen's game at...
BBC
Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee
Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action
It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.
