ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Niecy Nash Lights Up the Red Carpet in Coral Dress at TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers List VIP Dinner

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEf5I_0jiXFwFY00
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend TheWrap's 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Niecy Nash arrived at TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, opting for bright colors to light up the event.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a long-sleeve coral dress with a plunging neckline and a gathered bodice with a thigh-high slit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecxPE_0jiXFwFY00
Niecy Nash attends TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner. Getty Images

Nash coordinated the look with a pair of metallic single-strap open-toe sandals. She accessorized with a turquoise gemstone statement ring and her wedding ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8Ek9_0jiXFwFY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Ory_0jiXFwFY00

For makeup, she went for a statement look sporting a glossy nude lip and lipliner, blush, shimmering bronze and gold eye shadow with heavy mascara. She parted her hair down the center and did it in a straightened bob style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23c8YK_0jiXFwFY00
Niecy Nash attends TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner at Santa Monica Proper Hotel. Getty Images

The actress was accompanied on the red carpet by her wife Jessica Betts. For the event, Betts wore shiny black square-toe shoes, black trousers, a black turtleneck and a gray plaid belted trench coat with statement buttons. She accessorized with tinted, oversized sunglasses and a chain around her neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJev0_0jiXFwFY00
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner at Santa Monica Proper Hotel. Getty Images

Nash has plenty to celebrate, as she recently received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Nash could potentially make history as the first Black actress to win in the category in the award’s history. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards take place on Jan. 10.

Nash is also currently on ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds,” a spinoff of “The Rookie.”

TheWrap’s Changemaker List, done in conjunction with TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, now in its fifth edition, recognizes women who have achieved greatness in entertainment over the past year. Some of this year’s honorees included Thuso Mbedu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Naomi Ackie Sings a Sparkling Sartorial Song in Schiaparelli Swarovski Crystal Dress at ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Premiere

Naomi Ackie arrived at the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Wednesday in New York City in a striking fashion look. She wore a Schiaparelli gown embellished with Swarovski crystals. The Schiaparelli crystal-covered couture gown was by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The dress is comprised of 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 silver glass bugle beads that took 4,900 hours to make. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
WWD

What You Need to Know About Kate Middleton’s 2022 ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

The holidays are here, and the British royals are helping bring in the season. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, held her second annual Christmas carol service, “Together at Christmas,” at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday night. The holiday special will be televised on Christmas Eve. The event marked Middleton’s first service since she ascended to the title of Princess of Wales. The service was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she held dear, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum At ‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2022

Supermodel and Tv Personality Heidi Klum arrived to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Klum arrived at the star studded affair in style wearing a geometric green & white mini dress with white statement thigh-high killer boots!
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vibe

Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’

Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
GEORGIA STATE
WWD

Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
WWD

Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress. In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.
WWD

Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations

Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Justin and Hailey Bieber move into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s former building

Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are Tribeca’s latest celeb residents — renting a sprawling condo at 195 Hudson St., Gimme Shelter can exclusively reveal. But they’re not the first big-name residents to live in this address. The building, standing on the corner of Hudson and Desbrosses streets, was formerly home to Beyoncé and Jay-Z (the two were even married there in 2008) as well as “RHONY” star and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel. The Biebers’ new fourth-floor rental comes with three bedrooms and 2½ baths in a 2,312-square-foot, gut-renovated space that last asked a cool $22,000 a month. It’s in a brick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Maggie Gyllenhaal Graces the Gotham Awards Red Carpet in Armani Privé Cutout Dress With Beaded Embellishments

Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing her take on the little black dress. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black custom Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts at the bodice. The dress had architectural-style beading around the square cutouts, going down the center of the dress, and on the trim of the sleeves. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier. To create...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
WWD

Lucas Bravo Suits Up in Armani and Reveals His Rules for Date Night Dressing at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three Premiere Red Carpet

Lucas Bravo arrived on the red carpet for season three of “Emily in Paris” on Thursday at the French Consulate in New York City wearing a formalwear look. In honor of his hit Netflix series, Bravo wore a double-breasted velvet tuxedo with statement buttons and a gray turtleneck by Giorgio Armani. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees He coordinated the look with a pair of black boots. Bravo worked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy