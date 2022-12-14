Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
97X
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You’s New Japanese Restaurant Will Have Two Gorgeous Riverfront Terraces
Even before the pandemic, some worried that Chicago’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, was abandoning upscale to focus on more casual concepts. The company closed Tru in 2017, when “fast casual” and “quick serve” were buzzwords in increasing usage within the restaurant world.
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Did You Know Chicago Really Sets its Train Tracks on Fire?
It's been said that you learn something new every day. I guess this is that thing for me and maybe for you. Did you know that Chicago really does set its train tracks on fire sometimes? It's true and I can explain why if you don't already know. I saw...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota
The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
These Missouri & Illinois Attractions Are On The Do Not Visit List
We are lucky in the Tri-States to be able to visit some amazing attractions in both Missouri and Illinois. However, there are some you may want to avoid. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
onekindesign.com
A Tudor-style house gets a stunning modern twist on Chicago’s North Shore
This modern lake house is the personal residence of Elissa Morgante and Fred Wilson, co-founding partners of Morgante Wilson Architects, sited in Wilmette, on Chicago’s suburban North Shore. Expansive walls of glazing provide on the rear facade provide sweeping views over Lake Michigan. It features a modern interpretation of...
If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Illinois, What Happens?
When I was a kid, I remember asking my dad what would happen when we got the bill from the restaurant we were eating in, and we didn't have any money to pay. He said that the law in Illinois clearly stated that he and my mom would have to leave me there at the restaurant to "work off the debt," and that I would most likely be allowed to leave in "a few months, if you're lucky."
What’s the most popular slang term in Illinois?
According to the data, both Indiana and Illinois share a "vibe" when it comes to their favorite slang term, but Kentucky prefers to use the word "flex".
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke Wins Miss America 2023
A nuclear engineering student from the University of Wisconsin, Grace Stanke played the violin and impressed the panel of judges with comments about nuclear energy to earn the crown A new Miss America has been crowned! Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, a nuclear engineering student from the University of Wisconsin, was crowned Miss America 2023 on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stanke impressed the panel of judges with her answers during the Red Carpet portion and final round of the competition, and delivered a spectacular performance on the violin during the...
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin
When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0