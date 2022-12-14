ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97ZOK

10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads

As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge

Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KICK AM 1530

These Missouri & Illinois Attractions Are On The Do Not Visit List

We are lucky in the Tri-States to be able to visit some amazing attractions in both Missouri and Illinois. However, there are some you may want to avoid. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
MISSOURI STATE
onekindesign.com

A Tudor-style house gets a stunning modern twist on Chicago’s North Shore

This modern lake house is the personal residence of Elissa Morgante and Fred Wilson, co-founding partners of Morgante Wilson Architects, sited in Wilmette, on Chicago’s suburban North Shore. Expansive walls of glazing provide on the rear facade provide sweeping views over Lake Michigan. It features a modern interpretation of...
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Illinois, What Happens?

When I was a kid, I remember asking my dad what would happen when we got the bill from the restaurant we were eating in, and we didn't have any money to pay. He said that the law in Illinois clearly stated that he and my mom would have to leave me there at the restaurant to "work off the debt," and that I would most likely be allowed to leave in "a few months, if you're lucky."
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke Wins Miss America 2023

A nuclear engineering student from the University of Wisconsin, Grace Stanke played the violin and impressed the panel of judges with comments about nuclear energy to earn the crown A new Miss America has been crowned! Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, a nuclear engineering student from the University of Wisconsin, was crowned Miss America 2023 on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stanke impressed the panel of judges with her answers during the Red Carpet portion and final round of the competition, and delivered a spectacular performance on the violin during the...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin

When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

