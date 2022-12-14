ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show me the receipts! Diners reveal the funniest messages they've spotted on their bills after eating out

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Some restaurant cashiers like to get creative with the receipts they give their customers.

Bored Panda has rounded up a selection of the funniest receipts from around the world that have gone viral, including one mother, from Calgary, Canada, who got a $5 discount on her Mother's Day check for her 'well behaved' one year old daughter.

While another customer, from London, got a £5 discount for 'kindness' at the restaurant chain Byron.

Meanwhile another received an X rated joke about their mother, which may well have left a bad taste after their dining experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCEKP_0jiXAVZq00
Bored Panda has rounded up a selection of the funniest receipts from around the world that have gone viral on the internet including this mother, from Calgary, who got a $5 discount on Mother's Day for her 'well behaved' one-year-old daughter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSPKN_0jiXAVZq00
A diner in the US received a naughty 'yo mama joke' on the end of their burger bill, which may well have made them choke on their dessert 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAfZV_0jiXAVZq00
A customer, from Seattle, got this receipt from a popular pizza place and it had a witty message at the end 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBNrp_0jiXAVZq00
Nice manners pays off! Another customer, from London, got a £5 discount for 'kindness' at the restaurant chain Byron
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5nQO_0jiXAVZq00
A diner in the US said it would be hard to submit this cheeky receipt  for their work expense report 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIedA_0jiXAVZq00
Someone, from San Diego, received this very random note at the end of their bill about the cashier's grandfather 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244VCO_0jiXAVZq00
That's an expensive dish! A Thai restaurant, in Simpsonville, South Carolina, hilariously charged a customer $250 for their 'ridiculously handsome' server
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1SHQ_0jiXAVZq00
This retailer, in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, left this funny yet cheeky note for customers on their receipts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sn1BU_0jiXAVZq00
This US cafe printed the random Matrix quote 'wake up Neo. The Matrix has you' on their receipts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OuzO_0jiXAVZq00
This restaurant left a hilarious, Michael Scott esque joke, on their receipt with a 'thats what she said' joke 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBpvl_0jiXAVZq00
Spicy attitude! This Indian restaurant, in Santa Clara, California, wrote on the receipt to keep the curries mild as they are 'foreigners' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oproq_0jiXAVZq00
Another restaurant left a funny note for their customers writing 'all tips go towards kill-a-Twilight fan foundation', a worthy cause 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaHad_0jiXAVZq00
Another retailer, in the US, left a very cruel but hilarious Christmas tip for parents of naughty children 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRCuz_0jiXAVZq00
A Fresh Donut pros cashier decided to leave his own funny note at the end of customer receipts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlfrX_0jiXAVZq00
This Asian restaurant in Västerås, Sweden, left a cute nut joke at the end of their customers bill 

