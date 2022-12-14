Show me the receipts! Diners reveal the funniest messages they've spotted on their bills after eating out

Some restaurant cashiers like to get creative with the receipts they give their customers.

Bored Panda has rounded up a selection of the funniest receipts from around the world that have gone viral, including one mother, from Calgary, Canada, who got a $5 discount on her Mother's Day check for her 'well behaved' one year old daughter.

While another customer, from London, got a £5 discount for 'kindness' at the restaurant chain Byron.

Meanwhile another received an X rated joke about their mother, which may well have left a bad taste after their dining experience.

A diner in the US received a naughty 'yo mama joke' on the end of their burger bill, which may well have made them choke on their dessert

A customer, from Seattle, got this receipt from a popular pizza place and it had a witty message at the end

A diner in the US said it would be hard to submit this cheeky receipt for their work expense report

Someone, from San Diego, received this very random note at the end of their bill about the cashier's grandfather

That's an expensive dish! A Thai restaurant, in Simpsonville, South Carolina, hilariously charged a customer $250 for their 'ridiculously handsome' server

This retailer, in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, left this funny yet cheeky note for customers on their receipts

This US cafe printed the random Matrix quote 'wake up Neo. The Matrix has you' on their receipts

This restaurant left a hilarious, Michael Scott esque joke, on their receipt with a 'thats what she said' joke

Spicy attitude! This Indian restaurant, in Santa Clara, California, wrote on the receipt to keep the curries mild as they are 'foreigners'

Another restaurant left a funny note for their customers writing 'all tips go towards kill-a-Twilight fan foundation', a worthy cause

Another retailer, in the US, left a very cruel but hilarious Christmas tip for parents of naughty children

A Fresh Donut pros cashier decided to leave his own funny note at the end of customer receipts

This Asian restaurant in Västerås, Sweden, left a cute nut joke at the end of their customers bill

