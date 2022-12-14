ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves

Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12

The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6

Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
10 Texarkana Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Can you believe that Christmas is just days away? If you want to go out for some food on Christmas day here are the 10 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open. Restaurants being open on Christmas are convenient for people who want to avoid the stress of preparing a regular holiday meal. Just load up the family and enjoy some of your favorites without any of the hassles.
TEXARKANA, AR
49 Arrested During Turkey Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 11/28

Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
TEXARKANA, AR
