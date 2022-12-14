Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Ariana Grande Being The First Guest Judge On "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15

Related
Elle
Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months
How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson And More React After Cheryl Burke Announces She’s Leaving The Show
Dancing With The Stars' pros and former competitors all reacted to Cheryl Burke's decision to leave the show.
The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…
This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead At 40 — Details
Stephen "tWitch" Boss is dead at 40 after allegedly taking his own life.Around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, paramedics found the famed DJ lifeless in a Los Angeles hotel room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement sources.Prior to paramedics receiving the call for a medical emergency at the L.A. hotel, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's wife, Allison Holker Boss, frantically ran into an LAPD station and informed them she was worried because her husband left their home without his car – which she confirmed was something out of character for Boss, according to police insiders.ALLISON...
ABC News
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
"Inside, I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton. Like, he's just a good kid," the Saturday Night Live star said of his former costar Kenan Thompson is gushing over his former Saturday Night Live costar, Pete Davidson. Thompson, 44, offered his two cents about how he believes Davidson, 29, has managed to secure relationships with high-profile women. "He's a sweet young man," Kenan told E! News "He's very kind, endearing, loves his mom and sister, and, you know, has hyper adoration for his father. He's...
Pat Sajak bungles response to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant’s strange hobby
Pat Sajak didn’t have the GOAT response to a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant who revealed her lucrative hobby on Monday’s episode of the game show. The 76-year-old host was getting to know the contestants when he arrived at a woman named Laura, whose fun fact was that she makes nearly $92,000 milking her three goats to make her own soap. “You milk goats? And you make — wait,” Sajak asked, referring back to his cue cards. “Milk — goat milk soup? Not soup, soap!” “Goat milk soap,” Laura assured him. “It’s supposed to be really good for your skin. It’s really moisturizing....
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Danced to Christmas Music With Wife Allison Holker Just Days Before His Death
Her dancing partner. Just days before his shocking death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was seen jamming out to holiday music with his wife, Allison Holker. In a video posted via Instagram by Holker, 34, on Sunday, December 11, the couple showed off their moves in front of a Christmas tree as Alicia Keys' "December Back 2 […]
Dancer/DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dies At 40
The "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Ellen" alum was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday.
Blake Shelton gets emotional about 'The Voice' exit, meeting wife Gwen Stefani: 'I won the ultimate prize'
"Nobody But You" country star Blake Shelton told Fox News Digital about his experience on "The Voice" after adding his ninth win on the show with season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood.
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
Talking With Tami
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m Still in a Lot of Shock’
A tragic loss. Full House’s Jodie Sweetin got emotional while grieving the loss of friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss just hours after the announcement of his death at age 40. "I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14, adding that Boss — with whom she went to college — was "such […]
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0