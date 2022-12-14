ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dick Van Dyke Turned 97 Years Old, But These Paparazzi Pictures Have Me Kinda Baffled At How The Man Is Nearly 100

By Matt Stopera
 4 days ago

My grandma would be proud, I have a confession to make: Dick Van Dyke is one of my favorite celebrities of 2022.

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

He hasn't done much publicly this year, but in all the paparazzi pictures taken in 2022, he was absolutely, positively glowing.

Bald, Andr / no byline / BACKGRID

That cross body bag, that smile, his athleisure wear, that head of hair, and all that flair.

Bald, Andr / no byline / BACKGRID

My grandma is drooling!!

Bald, Andr / no byline / BACKGRID

He just celebrated his 97th birthday, and my God, I want some of what he's having.

Bald, Andr / no byline / BACKGRID

The man's been around since the roaring 20s!

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Dick seems healthy and fit.

Apex / BACKGRID

Like, I truly can't believe this man is almost 100.

Apex / BACKGRID

He also just seems really fun to be around.

Apex / BACKGRID

I also high key want his shoes.

Apex / BACKGRID

The latest picture we have of him is running errands in Malibu just last week.

Coleman-Rayner

Yes, running errands at (almost) 97!!!

Coleman-Rayner

So, yeah, happy 97th, Dick! Everyone says 97 is one of the best!!!

Bald, Andr / no byline / BACKGRID

