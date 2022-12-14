ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Yo0h_0jiX94V600

1. The feelings text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2oiW_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

2. The meeting text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCiDC_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

3. The Employee of the Month text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmoP7_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

4. The Aunt Jenny text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keuAo_0jiX94V600

Prayers up to that cat, though.

reddit.com

5. The portrait text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1oZN_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

6. The Hi Babe text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDUes_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

7. The deep question text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPQ4t_0jiX94V600
Twitter: @jadelftv

8. The decision text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikDrS_0jiX94V600

C'mon man.

reddit.com

9. The twin text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkxwA_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

10. The Amazon text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQbvp_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

11. The arrival text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzrXd_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

12. The glasses text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W71Pb_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

13. The WYM text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiIiv_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

14. The auctioneer text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ebm9H_0jiX94V600
Twitter: @spinachluvr

15. The boiling water text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiaJy_0jiX94V600
Instagram: @pun_bible

16. The Dave's text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prOmf_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

17. The mineral text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNLk_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

18. The Arkansas text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTNPi_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

19. The Bitmoji text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDYYA_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

20. The location text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfowe_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

21. The cookie text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOp4g_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

22. The sentimental text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1D0A_0jiX94V600
Twitter: @ashIeykate

23. The testing text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44S2n2_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

24. The mood text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLM2J_0jiX94V600
me.me

25. The ego text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438Cjf_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

26. The pig text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOpBV_0jiX94V600
Twitter: @stonedtomato

27. The hacker text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkOIJ_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

28. The missed call text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24csjp_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

29. The milk text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UrBY_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

30. The flirting text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ2z8_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

31. The Robert text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEtPD_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

32. The carnal text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KHRv_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

33. The potato text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvGb1_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

34. The seahorse text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4opN_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

35. The furry text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUVh0_0jiX94V600
reddit.com / Via u/NebulaeWorms

36. The bird text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcW8y_0jiX94V600
me.me

37. The son text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrrmW_0jiX94V600
westborofaptist.tumblr.com

38. The website text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVsdh_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

39. The old friend text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofoKm_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

40. The Saw text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRDHY_0jiX94V600
Twitter

41. The Bionicle text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSJy8_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

42. The reincarnation text:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDdxZ_0jiX94V600
reddit.com

Did you enjoy all these wacky texts but really wish you could've been movin' and groovin' to some Cool Tunes™ while reading 'em? You're in luck, my boy. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2022. Bless ya!

Comments / 0

