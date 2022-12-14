19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"

ICYMI, the first official teaser trailer for That '90s Show just dropped.

And fans of That '70s Show had some mixed reactions to the new cast, the returning cast, and everything else included in the teaser.

We rounded up some reactions from both sides of the spectrum:

1. Some people were instantly captured by the trailer!

This looks great. I’m glad they’re sticking to the same format. Give us laugh tracks, give us humor, revive the thirty-minute sitcom. #That90sShow @Nowbz 04:06 PM - 29 Nov 2022

4. Others had harsher reactions.

Just saw the that’s 90 show trailer and no. I am personally offended by that trash. #That90sShow @davidangelo97 10:01 PM - 30 Nov 2022

who at netflix decided that we needed a "that 90s show" and why were they not fired? @austinthesing 05:37 PM - 29 Nov 2022

7. Some people were excited about the Leia Forman casting:

leia forman having the same mannerisms as her dad eric is everything to me. that 90s show i love you already @that70sdaiIy 10:11 PM - 29 Nov 2022

this casting is insane because that's EXACTLY what i'd imagine eric and donna's daughter would look like #That90sShow @filmlamet 06:30 PM - 29 Nov 2022

10. While others were less impressed...

i’m sorry to that girl in the 90s show, but she’ll never be her father or her uncle or however she’s related SHE’LL NEVER BE ERIC! @velvctrl 03:35 AM - 30 Nov 2022

11. One thing people agreed on? Red and Kitty are the best.

I see Red and Kitty are trending so I will say again that the biggest crime of That '70s Show is that Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith never got Emmy noms. I’m almost done with my series rewatch, so I'm legit hyped for That '90s Show. @JamieCinematics 06:33 PM - 29 Nov 2022

that 90s show kind of looks terrible but red and kitty literally feel like they never left my screen so i’ll still tune in and take my jackie eric and kelso crumbs gracefully @archielizabeths 05:06 PM - 29 Nov 2022

We definitely need at least one scene of Red and Kitty and Leia having dinner in the dinning room in That ‘90s Show💛#that70sshow #redforman #funny #that90sshow #kittyforman #red #kitty #sitcom #tv #redandkitty #redandkittyforman #70s #debrajorupp #kurtwoodsmith @t7sgoldencouple 01:34 AM - 20 Nov 2022

Red and Kitty’s backs are gonna be SORE after carrying #That90sShow @smellyastronaut 07:03 PM - 01 Dec 2022

When #That90sShow premieres next year, we're getting new #RedForman "dumbass" and "my foot up your ass" GIFs... @MichaelSacal 06:58 PM - 30 Nov 2022

16. Some people even had storyline ideas!

I need Red to have a moment with his granddaughter like he did when he taught Jackie to change a tire. #That70sShow #That90sShow @hagridirongang 10:20 PM - 30 Nov 2022

17. Others were upset about some anticipated storylines.

ngl the fact that jackie and kelso will be married in that 90s show is the worst thing that has ever happened to me @leylanocontext 06:54 AM - 30 Nov 2022

18. And one keen-eyed fan made this observation:

The chair from the living room is now in the basement. #That90sShow @jb9180SMHR_7Y 11:03 PM - 30 Nov 2022

19. Oh, and has anyone told this guy the news? Just checking.

Saw #That90sShow trending and thought they were doing a "That 70s Show" spinoff or something @chillin662 05:14 PM - 29 Nov 2022

Are you excited for That '90s Show ? Or are you managing your expectations? Let us know in the comments!