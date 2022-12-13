Read full article on original website
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old struck by car in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was struck by a car in Warwick early Wednesday morning.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
East Greenwich man reported missing
The East Greenwich Police Department said they're searching for 33-year-old David A. Craig.
nrinow.news
Two hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Victory Highway
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in North Smithfield Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the corner of Victory Highway and Carpenter Street around 6 p.m. and lined the busy roadway after the accident, which involved an SUV and a car, according to North Smithfield Fire & Rescue Chief David Chartier.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
ABC6.com
4 men wanted in connection to ‘violent’ home invasion in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men are wanted in connection to a “violent” home invasion in Providence early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Trask Street. According to a police report obtained by ABC 6 News, police were called to the home at...
nbcboston.com
Suspect in 1991 Attleboro Killing Arrested at Guatemalan Shrimp Farm He Ran, Police Say
A man wanted for 31 years in a deadly stabbing in Massachusetts was arrested in Guatemala, some 2,250 miles away, on Wednesday, police said. Mario Garcia had been tracked to a shrimp farm he runs on the Pacific coast, and when U.S. authorities arrived there to take him into custody, Garcia jumped into the water at the farm in an unsuccessful attempt to get away, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department responds to “shots fired” on Union Street
The New Bedford Police Department has confirmed that they responded to a report of gunfire on Union Street and 8th Street around 5:00 pm Tuesday. Reportedly at least half a dozen casings were found by police officers. According to the New Bedford Police Department no injuries or property damage has been reported at this time.
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
Turnto10.com
Police warn of item tracking devices being misused to track people instead
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Apple AirTags and similar small devices are intended to help people keep track of their items but when happens when they're secretly being used to keep track of people?. Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia said two different people found tracking devices hidden on their cars...
Fall River daycare broken into twice in 2 days
Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street on Saturday, after a reported break-in.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
