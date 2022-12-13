ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

nrinow.news

Two hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Victory Highway

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in North Smithfield Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the corner of Victory Highway and Carpenter Street around 6 p.m. and lined the busy roadway after the accident, which involved an SUV and a car, according to North Smithfield Fire & Rescue Chief David Chartier.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
nbcboston.com

Suspect in 1991 Attleboro Killing Arrested at Guatemalan Shrimp Farm He Ran, Police Say

A man wanted for 31 years in a deadly stabbing in Massachusetts was arrested in Guatemala, some 2,250 miles away, on Wednesday, police said. Mario Garcia had been tracked to a shrimp farm he runs on the Pacific coast, and when U.S. authorities arrived there to take him into custody, Garcia jumped into the water at the farm in an unsuccessful attempt to get away, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
ATTLEBORO, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department responds to “shots fired” on Union Street

The New Bedford Police Department has confirmed that they responded to a report of gunfire on Union Street and 8th Street around 5:00 pm Tuesday. Reportedly at least half a dozen casings were found by police officers. According to the New Bedford Police Department no injuries or property damage has been reported at this time.
newbedfordguide.com

57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes

“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy

Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

