Woonsocket, RI

ABC6.com

Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
WOONSOCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes

“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

“Operation River Fork” Defendant Pleads Guilty - Feds Seized Cocaine and Cash From RI House

Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management spokesman confirm that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious and...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

