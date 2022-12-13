Read full article on original website
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
GoLocalProv
Student in Central High Fight Charged As Adult — And Being Held as Bail Violator for Prior Arrests
One of three students seen assaulting another student at Central High School two weeks ago is being held at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections intake center and is being charged as an adult, GoLocal has learned. On November 30, GoLocal received a copy of a video that shows the...
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
Police: Fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
GoLocalProv
“Operation River Fork” Defendant Pleads Guilty - Feds Seized Cocaine and Cash From RI House
Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced for stealing and selling tires, rims off luxury cars
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is being sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in multiple thefts from luxury car dealerships. According to court documents, Michael Farias, 57, and accomplices stole thousands of dollars worth of tires and rims from the cars. These robberies spanned...
ABC6.com
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old struck by car in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was struck by a car in Warwick early Wednesday morning.
GoLocalProv
Convicted RI “Dr. Pepper Exec” Has Stiffed Government of $2 Million, Claims U.S Attorney
In 2018, Michael Lynch, then a national sales executive for Dr. Pepper living in Newport, Rhode Island, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for submitting more than $1.7 million dollars worth of fraudulent invoices. The scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, was orchestrated through a promotions and...
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
ABC6.com
Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management spokesman confirm that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious and...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
