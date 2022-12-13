Read full article on original website
ohiohouse.gov
Click's Bipartisan 'Testing Your Faith Act' Approved by General Assembly
State Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) announces his legislation known as the “Testing Your Faith Act,” under House Bill 353 co-sponsored by State Rep. Jessica Miranda, was approved by the General Assembly on Wednesday. This legislation will enact a section of the Ohio Revised Code to require each state...
ohiohouse.gov
Rep. West announces plan to allocate $300 million in ARPA funding to support Black businesses and organizations
COLUMBUS –State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton), Rep. Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland), and Black business leaders outlined a proposed initiative that would allocate $300 million of the remaining American Recovery and Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to support minority businesses and organizations across Ohio. Rep. West will introduce the proposed $300 million initiative, named the Equal Opportunity Recovery plan, as an amendment to House Bill (HB) 45, legislation that will appropriate ARPA funding. Today is the last day of scheduled session, and the last opportunity to pass legislation in the 134th General Assembly.
