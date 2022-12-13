COLUMBUS –State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton), Rep. Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland), and Black business leaders outlined a proposed initiative that would allocate $300 million of the remaining American Recovery and Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to support minority businesses and organizations across Ohio. Rep. West will introduce the proposed $300 million initiative, named the Equal Opportunity Recovery plan, as an amendment to House Bill (HB) 45, legislation that will appropriate ARPA funding. Today is the last day of scheduled session, and the last opportunity to pass legislation in the 134th General Assembly.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO