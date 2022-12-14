Read full article on original website
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks
Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
Fire damages 2 small businesses in downtown Evergreen
A fire damaged two small businesses in the heart of Evergreen on Thursday night.
Two Art Concepts Join Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall
Two new art-themed organizations have joined Boulder’s famed Pearl Street shopping and dining district. Colorado Glass Works leased retail suite D at 1500 Pearl St., and The New Local leased an office suite at 741 Pearl St. “People come to Boulder’s Pearl Street from all over the country knowing...
North Denver Dispensary Operating Drive-Thru Window Without Permission, City Says
A north Denver dispensary is in hot water with the city for operating an unapproved drive-thru window for marijuana sales. The Healing Tree has been operating in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, at 3995 East 50th Avenue, since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. During that time, executive orders from Governor Jared Polis allowed dispensaries to operate to-go and drive-thru windows for marijuana sales in order to limit human contact. That executive order expired in 2021, but that year, both the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the City of Denver adopted rules making drive-thru windows permanent — if the dispensary received local approval.
Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16
"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Carvana plans to open Denver car vending machine despite bankruptcy worries
Despite reports of bankruptcy worries, Carvana, the used car retailer known for its car vending machine locations, has announced plans to open its Denver location in the new year.
The coldest time of the year has arrived in Denver
On average, the second half of December is the coldest stretch of the year in the Denver metro area. January is usually slightly warmer.The average high temperature in the city on December 16 is 43 degrees which is as low as it goes. The average high jumps back to 44 degrees on December 27 and increases very gradually through January. This is primarily because the length of daylight starts increasing after the winter solstice winter solstice on December 21. So while January is an unmistakably cold month, the slightly longer days usually allow for slightly warmer temperatures compared to December.Friday will be colder than normal statewide with high temperatures in the teens in the mountains and only lower 30s along the Front Range. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder.Temperature will increase somewhat over the weekend. Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins have a chance of reaching 40 degrees both Saturday and Sunday while the mountains will experience 20s instead of teens.Then another cold front on Monday will drop temperatures again next week. Snow will also return to the mountains starting Tuesday and light snow could reach the Denver metro area on Wednesday.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Denver-area rent has risen higher than national
Rent has been one of the highest-growing pieces, rising nearly twice as much in Denver as the nation at large.
CU’s $120 million investment loss upends plans for “once in a lifetime” spending on campus projects
The University of Colorado lost $120 million by not withdrawing investment gains ahead of this year’s market downturn, a snafu that has forced CU leaders to halt or delay some of the “once in a lifetime” spending plans they made across the system’s four campuses in the wake of historic investment returns in 2021.
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
EDITORIAL: Denver school reforms worked; bring them back
A new study of Denver’s public schools by the University of Colorado-Denver has concluded that the groundbreaking innovations implemented by past school administrations — and now being dismantled — were “among the most effective reform strategies in U.S. history.”. That’s no small claim, and the study...
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
