Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Santa pays special visit to Logan Health Children's Hospital in Kalispell
It was a special Friday afternoon at Logan Health Children’s Hospital in Kalispell as Santa Claus paid a visit.
Columbia Falls Veterans Home Cemetery will have wreaths placed on all 870 graves
Wreaths Across America helps honor families who have lost veterans by providing 3 million wreaths nationwide at veteran cemeteries.
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop
The annual event takes less fortunate youngsters in Columbia Falls and their families on a Christmas shopping trip so they can have a nice holiday. The event is funded through donations to the Columbia Falls Police Association. ...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Toys for Tots sees a great response again this year
About 100 volunteers came out Sunday to the Kalispell National Guard Armory to unload thousands of toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program will serve about 800 local families again this year, said coordinator Kelly Hamilton of Columbia Falls. All of the toys are brand new, still in packaging. In addition to toys, about $30,000 in cash was raised through a radiothon by members of Bee Broadcasting, so the program can go out and buy more toys if need be. The volunteers came from all over the valley, Hamilton said — church groups, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died December 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamesa Stillsmoking, Defendant. Disposition on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. JUDGMENT: sentenced to six months in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 142 days served.
Yesterdays: Ski hill at Hungry Horse
70 years ago Dec. 5, 1952 A Lions Club was forming in Columbia Falls. The civic organization was headed up by Al Carter. Hungry Horse had a ski hill and a tow rope at the time. Volunteers were working to get it ready. 60 years ago Dec. 7, 1962 Rex Brown of Coram was building a lumber mill in Browning next to the railroad tracks. Plans were to log lodgepole near the Hudson Bay Divide outside of Glacier National Park. A proposed change to the basketball and football conferences was opposed by School District 6. The realignment would have meant Columbia Falls would have had...
PHOTOS: Night of Lights 2022
Scenes from the annual Night of Lights Parade down Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls on Friday, Dec. 2. ...
City will go ahead and hire firefighters, sans federal grant
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Federal grant or not, the City of Columbia Falls will go ahead and hire three full-time firefighters later this month. The historic move will create a paid fire department force with four total firefighters, including chief Karl Weeks. Weeks said Monday the city was notified last week it didn’t get a Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. If the city had received the grant, it would have paid for the three firefighters for three years, about $900,000 total. But now that it hasn’t received the grant, it will go ahead and pay for two...
Man dies in house fire north of Polebridge
Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.
The Blotter: Ice fishing after curfew
Dec. 7 A concerned student informed police after reading a school shooting threat written in the bathroom at the high school. A man reported being stalked by his ex wife who was interested in what he was doing. Police had to escort a belligerent man who was bothering a family at the North Fork Trailer Park. Dec. 8 A van with out of state plates and an intoxicated driver was seen tailgating and swerving through Columbia Falls. Dec. 9 A driver complained to police when stuck in traffic that a neighboring car’s music was too loud. A female was seen snooping through employee’s...
Community events on tap
Oratory contest The Columbia Falls American Legion Freedom Post will host a free dinner for high school students interested in entering its annual oratorical contest. The contest includes a chance to win a college scholarship. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. The actual competition is in January. The dinner is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Montana Veterans Home Service building. For more information contact Bill Rhine at (406) 971-7376. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host their annual Christmas Tea on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Keynote speaker Jessica Swanson, is a local freelance writer, school board trustee and community volunteer will share her inspirational story of hope. Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com
Flu, Covid cases on the rise
By MATT BALDWIN For the Hungry Horse News Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials...
Columbia Falls Ace Hardware store designed to be customer friendly
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News When the new Glacier Ace hardware store opened up a few months ago in Columbia Falls owner Matt Dowdell said a couple of the first customers they had asked for one thing: Bear spray. The store had plenty of household and hardware items for sale. But no bear spray. It’s been that kind of learning experience since (and yes they have bear spray now) as the 15,000-foot square store on Highway 2 settles into the wants of the Columbia Falls community. The store layout is made to be customer-friendly — when you first walk in, all of the aisles are...
Don Zen Allred
Don Zen Allred Don Zen Allred, 88, returned to his Heavenly home Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 while at home in Gold Star Park, Quartzsite, Arizona, where he and his wife, Louise, have resided since 1997. He was born May 18, 1934 in Charlo to James Zeneth and Dollie Loretta Burraston Allred, the fifth of six children. He graduated from Ronan High school in 1953 and went to Mollar Barber college in Spokane Washington. After graduating he worked in Missoula and then in Anaconda where he met his future wife Louise Kunkel. They were married July 10, 1955. Jan. 7, 1956 he entered...
