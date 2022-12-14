This past election cycle has really woken me up to the condition of our country and the work that lays ahead. Also this morning I posted on FB “VOTE YOUR FAITH, VOTE YOUR CONVICTIONS VOTE YOUR BIBLE” so FB restricted my account for 30 days. Only in America right? I am a political junkie, which actually started back in the ‘60s when I spent two terms in Vietnam and saw the absolute incompetence of our government. When you fight a war from a desk in D.C. and young Americans are asked to take a hill and once they take it and...

