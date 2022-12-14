Read full article on original website
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Neighbors appeal Swiss Apartment variance to Supreme Court
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The neighbors of a former apartment complex that burned down have appealed a district court ruling that allowed the owner to rebuild. Earlier this year, Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison ruled the Chad Ross, the owner Swiss Apartments on Fourth Avenue West, could rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged the city board of adjustment decision that allowed Ross to rebuild. A few months after the fire, Ross came to the city with a plan to...
Lots of work ahead
This past election cycle has really woken me up to the condition of our country and the work that lays ahead. Also this morning I posted on FB “VOTE YOUR FAITH, VOTE YOUR CONVICTIONS VOTE YOUR BIBLE” so FB restricted my account for 30 days. Only in America right? I am a political junkie, which actually started back in the ‘60s when I spent two terms in Vietnam and saw the absolute incompetence of our government. When you fight a war from a desk in D.C. and young Americans are asked to take a hill and once they take it and...
