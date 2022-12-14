Read full article on original website
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamesa Stillsmoking, Defendant. Disposition on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. JUDGMENT: sentenced to six months in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 142 days served.
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Toys for Tots sees a great response again this year
About 100 volunteers came out Sunday to the Kalispell National Guard Armory to unload thousands of toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program will serve about 800 local families again this year, said coordinator Kelly Hamilton of Columbia Falls. All of the toys are brand new, still in packaging. In addition to toys, about $30,000 in cash was raised through a radiothon by members of Bee Broadcasting, so the program can go out and buy more toys if need be. The volunteers came from all over the valley, Hamilton said — church groups, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H...
Flu, Covid cases on the rise
By MATT BALDWIN For the Hungry Horse News Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials...
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop
The annual event takes less fortunate youngsters in Columbia Falls and their families on a Christmas shopping trip so they can have a nice holiday. The event is funded through donations to the Columbia Falls Police Association. ...
Gary A. Luce April 2, 1946 – Nov. 25. 2022
Gary grew up in Columbia Falls and passed away surrounded by loved ones, wife, Elaine Luce, son Robert Luce. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Maxine Luce; and Lori Luce. Gary had three brothers, Don and Jerry Luce, Bill Huffman and sister Barbra Smith and seven grandchildren. Gary graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1964, where he played in track, football, and basketball. Gary played in the high school band, was part of the Columbians and inducted into the Columbia Falls High School Honor Society, and attended Montana State College. Gary lived in Washington for 39 years,...
School board politics needs to go
The Columbia Falls School Board member, Barb Riley, went to the state wide meeting of the Montana School Board Association. When she gave her report I thought she was going to say what their goals were to improve our student’s education and to communicate with parents to reach education goals, etc. Boy, I couldn’t have been more wrong. The report from Ms. Riley’s meeting with the MTSBA was that mostly “Conservatives,” were in leadership now and the school Board has to keep a close eye on the harm they were going to do to our students. ...
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
City-County planning board OK's Tamarack Meadows subdivision
The Columbia Falls City-County planning board Tuesday night approved a 103-lot subdivision on 47 acres called Tamarack Meadows at the north end of Meadow Lake Resort. It’s the last portion of the master plan that was approved decades ago, but neighbors were none too happy about it. Opponents packed city council chambers claiming the subdivision was too dense, the roads that served it were too narrow, and it posed a safety risk to the folks that already lived there. But the subdivision was previously approved in 2006 and it complied with both the city’s growth policy and the zoning of the area. “Thirty...
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died December 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
The Blotter: Ice fishing after curfew
Dec. 7 A concerned student informed police after reading a school shooting threat written in the bathroom at the high school. A man reported being stalked by his ex wife who was interested in what he was doing. Police had to escort a belligerent man who was bothering a family at the North Fork Trailer Park. Dec. 8 A van with out of state plates and an intoxicated driver was seen tailgating and swerving through Columbia Falls. Dec. 9 A driver complained to police when stuck in traffic that a neighboring car’s music was too loud. A female was seen snooping through employee’s...
City scales back resort tax penalties
Hungry Horse News The City of Columbia Falls is still looking at a new law that would implement penalties to businesses that are chronically late paying resort taxes, but it won’t look to implement criminal penalties for non-payment like some municipalities do. Last week the city council directed city manager Susan Nicosia and city attorney Justin Breck to draft a law that would add a 10% interest annual percentage rate penalty as well as a $100 penalty for accounts that are more than 30 days past due and add another $100 penalty for accounts that are 60 days past due. The law will...
Community events on tap
Oratory contest The Columbia Falls American Legion Freedom Post will host a free dinner for high school students interested in entering its annual oratorical contest. The contest includes a chance to win a college scholarship. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. The actual competition is in January. The dinner is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Montana Veterans Home Service building. For more information contact Bill Rhine at (406) 971-7376. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host their annual Christmas Tea on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Keynote speaker Jessica Swanson, is a local freelance writer, school board trustee and community volunteer will share her inspirational story of hope. Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com
Locals in industry take media training
Flathead Valley residents Shauna Dunn, Shelby George, Brian Hogue, and Cameron Wohlschlegel just returned from three days in Billings as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For REAL Montana Class V, this was the second seminar in their two-year educational program. The focus of the seminar was media and communications. While in Billings, class members received individual training on vocal control and how to effectively communicate in a media interview, followed by twelve live television and radio interviews across the city. They took part in editorial meetings at KULR-8 and KTVQ-2 news and learned about print and online...
PHOTOS: Night of Lights 2022
Scenes from the annual Night of Lights Parade down Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls on Friday, Dec. 2. ...
Man dies in house fire north of Polebridge
Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.
