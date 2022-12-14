Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
Yesterdays: Forest Service considers protections for Jewel Basin
70 years ago Dec. 12, 1952 Murry Giles had a contract with Plum Creek to sell its sawdust to locals. A truckload of sawdust (presumably a dump truck) cost $1.50. A pickup truck load cost 25 cents. 60 years ago Dec. 14, 1962 Great Northern Mountain and the Jewel Basin were being considered as “scenic areas” on the Flathead National Forest. Front page photo spread was on Mickey Wagoner, who lived up the South Fork in a log cabin and homestead. Wagoner came to the Flathead in 1910 from Buffalo, New York. 50 years ago Dec. 16, 1982 Plum Creek expected its new medium density fiberboard plant would...
City-County planning board OK's Tamarack Meadows subdivision
The Columbia Falls City-County planning board Tuesday night approved a 103-lot subdivision on 47 acres called Tamarack Meadows at the north end of Meadow Lake Resort. It’s the last portion of the master plan that was approved decades ago, but neighbors were none too happy about it. Opponents packed city council chambers claiming the subdivision was too dense, the roads that served it were too narrow, and it posed a safety risk to the folks that already lived there. But the subdivision was previously approved in 2006 and it complied with both the city’s growth policy and the zoning of the area. “Thirty...
Man arrested without incident after high speed chase
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a long distance high speed chase Friday afternoon, but gave up peacefully in the end. According to trooper Laramie Stefani, the pursuit began near Browning on Highway 2 for Richard Mongan of Kalispell. The initial chase was called off because of road conditions, but Stefani picked up the pursuit of the white pickup Mongan was driving near Nyack Flats. Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as more Highway Patrol Troopers assisted and spike strips were put down, blowing out at least one tire on Mongan’s truck. Mongan pulled over near Lake Five and was taken into custody without incident, Stefani said. Mongan was additionally charged with eluding arrest and criminal endangerment. Laramie said he didn’t know the exact charge Mongan faced out of Lincoln County.
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
City will go ahead and hire firefighters, sans federal grant
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Federal grant or not, the City of Columbia Falls will go ahead and hire three full-time firefighters later this month. The historic move will create a paid fire department force with four total firefighters, including chief Karl Weeks. Weeks said Monday the city was notified last week it didn’t get a Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. If the city had received the grant, it would have paid for the three firefighters for three years, about $900,000 total. But now that it hasn’t received the grant, it will go ahead and pay for two...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died December 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
The Blotter: Ice fishing after curfew
Dec. 7 A concerned student informed police after reading a school shooting threat written in the bathroom at the high school. A man reported being stalked by his ex wife who was interested in what he was doing. Police had to escort a belligerent man who was bothering a family at the North Fork Trailer Park. Dec. 8 A van with out of state plates and an intoxicated driver was seen tailgating and swerving through Columbia Falls. Dec. 9 A driver complained to police when stuck in traffic that a neighboring car’s music was too loud. A female was seen snooping through employee’s...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Speech does well in Kalispell
The Columbia Falls Wildcats Speech and Debate team competed last weekend in the Kalispell Western Regional AA tournament at Glacier High School with 18 schools, placing first in the ABC Sweeps and fourth overall. The following students placed in their events: Eddie Chisholm, first in Lincoln Douglas Debate Eleanor Hollingsworth and Kynsleigh Gould, first in Policy Debate Zack Tillman and Lucas Counts, second in DUO Interpretation Aiden Rohn and Brayden Crawford, fourth in Public Forum Makinzie Taylor, sixth in Humorous Interpretation Carson Settles, sixth in Informative Ruby Davis, seventh in Informative Lauren Rogers and Boone Shanks, eighth in Public Forum Ava Minns-Prezeau, eighth in Legislative Debate The team travels to Stevensville this weekend.
PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop
The annual event takes less fortunate youngsters in Columbia Falls and their families on a Christmas shopping trip so they can have a nice holiday. The event is funded through donations to the Columbia Falls Police Association. ...
Man dies in house fire north of Polebridge
Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamesa Stillsmoking, Defendant. Disposition on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. JUDGMENT: sentenced to six months in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 142 days served.
Flu, Covid cases on the rise
By MATT BALDWIN For the Hungry Horse News Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials...
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
