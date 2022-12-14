ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Fishing vessel captain tells how drowning migrants 'screamed' for help in 'wartime' scenes as four are confirmed dead in Channel tragedy: Fears toll will rise further as Home Secretary Suella Braverman says it shows why crossings must be stopped

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline, Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A fishing crew has given a shocking account of how drowning migrants 'screamed' for help – as it was confirmed that at least four died after a small boat capsized in the freezing Channel this morning.

The captain of the fishing vessel described the scenes as 'something out of a Second World War movie', saying they pulled more than 30 people from the water but at least one could not be saved.

'There were people in the water everywhere, screaming,' the skipper, named Raymond, told Sky News.

Those hauled aboard – who came from Afghanistan, Iraq, Senegal and India – said they had paid £5,000 to a trafficker in France for their passage.

Although 43 people were recovered and are receiving treatment, four have now been confirmed dead – with fears the grim toll could rise.

Rishi Sunak, who announced a package cracking down on Channel crossings just hours before the latest grim development, opened PMQs this afternoon by voicing 'sorrow' at the 'tragic loss of human life'. Sir Keir Starmer said it was a 'reminder that the criminal gangs running those routes put the lives of the desperate at risk and profit from their misery'.

Making a statement to MPs afterwards, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the deaths were 'the most sobering reminder possible of why we need to end these crossings'.

She said the premier's package was a recognition that the Government 'needs to go much further' and stop people-smugglers.

Mr Sunak declared yesterday that more resources would be put into deterring small boats, smashing people-smuggling gangs and reforming the 'obsolete' asylum system.

Those coming from Albania are set to be sent straight back on the basis that it is a 'safe' country, while there will be a tougher approach to illegal immigration and a huge effort to clear the massive backlog in asylum applications.

Although the proposals sparked a backlash, Tories today insisted that the latest 'awful' events demonstrated 'exactly why we need to stop this exploitation'. They dismissed claims that there are not enough official routes for seeking refuge in the UK, pointing to the large numbers coming from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Experts warned that migrants needed to understand 'we cannot guarantee your safety' when they embark on the desperate trip across the Channel.

It is believed to be the first major rescue operation launched in the Channel since November last year, when at least 27 migrants perished after their dinghy submerged.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the deaths overnight showed 'debates about asylum seekers are not about statistics, but precious human lives'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpSeC_0jiX2Qle00
The first images from the scene, obtained exclusively by Sky News, show a number of migrants being rescued from an inflatable boat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRHfp_0jiX2Qle00
Footage apparently of the rescue shows the dinghy barely afloat in the freezing Channel waters 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihomj_0jiX2Qle00
A huge rescue operation is launched after a migrant boat carrying more than 30 people capsized in the freezing cold English Channel. Circled is one of the RNLI rescue boats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXp1U_0jiX2Qle00
Paramedics and Air Ambulance personnel at Dover Marina this morning as the search operation continued
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQCLR_0jiX2Qle00
A lifejacket floating in the sea close to where the Channel tragedy is believed to have happened
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhfPD_0jiX2Qle00
More arrivals seemed to be coming ashore in Dover today despite the cold weather, including a number of children 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBTAj_0jiX2Qle00
A Border Force boat puts new arrivals ashore in Dover today, hours after the tragedy took place in the Channel

Boris backs push to ignore ECHR and send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Boris Johnson is backing a Tory push to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and resume sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Legislation being introduced in the House of Commons later is designed to heap pressure on Rishi Sunak to press ahead with the controversial policy.

The PM vowed yesterday to restart flights, part of a deal done with the Rwandan government to host Channel arrivals as applications are being processed.

But Tory MP Jonathan Gullis - who is putting forward the Asylum Seekers (Removal to Safe Countries) Bill - said it 'will ensure that Parliament, not unaccountable foreign judges in Europe, have the final say'.

Along with Mr Johnson, former home secretary Priti Patel is said to be backing the legislation.

Other 'co-sponsors' include Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Tim Loughton.

The proposals are being introduced as a 10-minute rule Bill - a route that rarely results in an addition to the statute book.

However, it is likely to force a vote and turn up the heat on Mr Sunak over his approach to the ECHR - which is separate to the EU.

Raymond said he had been woken by a member of his crew who declared 'there are migrants alongside the boat'.

They counted 45 people trying to cling on to the side of the vessel.

'The dinghy started to drift away, so I steamed towards the dinghy and we secured it with a rope to the side of the boat,' he said.

'We were trying to pull them off the dinghy.'

The captain said 'adrenaline kicked in' and the group managed to drag 31 on board over the course of two hours, all of whom are thought to have survived.

Those rescued came from Afghanistan, Iraq, Senegal and India, and had apparently paid £5,000 to a smuggler in France for passage into the UK.

However, the skipper said when they started heading into port, they realised one migrant had attached himself to the other side of the boat and drowned.

A government spokesman said: 'At 3.05am today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress. After a coordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course.

'This is a truly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today.'

In her statement to MPs, Ms Braverman said: 'This is an ongoing search-and-rescue incident but I can confirm at the time of making this statement tragically there have been four fatalities.

'It would be inappropriate for me to go into further detail at this time.

'There is a multi-agency response to this terrible tragedy.'

Ms Braverman said: 'This morning's tragedy, like the loss of 27 people on one November day last year, is the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings.'

She told MPs that a full statement 'will be provided to the House in due course once the facts have been fully established and the necessary investigative work completed'.

Ms Braverman also expressed her sympathies and paid tribute to those working on the search-and-rescue operation.

She said: 'I know that everyone in this House and across the country will join me in expressing our profound sadness and deepest sympathies for everyone affected by this terrible event.

'I know that they will also join me in offering our profound gratitude to those working on the search-and-rescue operation.'

Ms Braverman added: 'We are strengthening our resolve, we are strengthening our will and we are strengthening our efforts to do whatever it takes as the Prime Minister has pledged to stop the boats crossing the Channel.'

She also told the Commons: 'The deal that we signed last month with colleagues in France is a big step forward in our cross-Channel cooperation. For we share a common challenge.

'That new arrangement will see more dangerous and unnecessary crossings being prevented. Last year, our joint efforts prevented over 23,000 unnecessary journeys.

'To date, this year, that number is 31,000. That in itself is insufficient, but it's a step in the right direction. The agreement that we have struck afresh with the French will go further.'

Shocking images have been screened showing survivors of the incident standing in the collapsed dinghy knee deep in water – sandwiched between the sides of the inflatable.

Some of the group are seen wearing red life jackets but one man could be seen in short-sleeved shirt in freezing conditions in the images shown on Sky News.

It appears the flimsy inflatable suffered a puncture, forcing the boat to lower into the water with its sides going up vertically as the terrified people on board had no alternative but to stand.

The Marine Traffic radar website this morning showed a cluster of vessels in the Channel between Lydd in Kent and the Cap Gris-Nez in France.

The inflatable boat is believed to have capsized some five miles off Dungeness, forcing more than 40 people into the icy sea.

A spokesman for the Channel Maritime Prefecture in France said that the French Navy and a 'a fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5dXI_0jiX2Qle00
A young child is brought ashore in Dover by Border Force staff today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oOi5_0jiX2Qle00
The new arrivals were given blankets as they reached the safety of the port in Dover today

He said that the boat set off from coast of northern France in the early hours of today. Weather conditions were said to be 'extremely cold'.

Refugee charities seized on the episode to slam the Government for 'hostile policies' that are 'designed to keep people out, and not keep people safe'.

But Dover MP Natalie Ephicke said it underlined the 'great urgency' of stopping the small boats from crossing.

The backbencher said the Government must act to 'bring this to an end before we have further loss of life'.

Tory MP Danny Kruger told the Commons: 'After the Second World War, Winston Churchill sent British Conservative lawyers to help to draft the European Convention on Human Rights and that's something that we can be proud of in this country.

'In an age of mass migration, the ECHR is now limiting our ability to control our borders. In light of the tragedy in the Channel this morning, does the Prime Minister agree he should do as Churchill did, draft a new framework for refugees and human rights, including legal proofs, but one way or another, and if necessary, alone, we must be prepared to leave the ECHR.'

Mr Sunak replied: 'As I told the House yesterday, our new legislation will deliver a system whereby a person who comes here illegally will have no right to stay and will be removed to their own country or a safe third country alternative.

'That is the system that the British people want to see. That's a system that we will deliver and I look forward to hearing whether the party opposite will support it.'

Fellow Conservative Ben Bradley tweeted: 'This is tragic and awful, and is exactly why we need to stop this exploitation; stop these gangs who are putting peoples lives at risk; put an end to these deaths in the channel. This practice of crossing in dinghies must stop!'

Former minister Brendan Clarke-Smith told Sky News: 'We've got to stop this happening. The comprehensive set of measures announced yesterday is going to be part of doing that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25a566_0jiX2Qle00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEWOV_0jiX2Qle00
Tory MPs said the news from the Channel underlined the need for action
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIrPW_0jiX2Qle00

Former Border Force director general Tony Smith said migrants needed to understand the UK cannot 'guarantee their safety' if they attempt to cross.

'I think we can only count our blessings that we haven't seen more incidents like this,' he told Sky News.

'But we really do need to hammer home the message through media not to do this, not to pay smugglers to get into a boat.

'It's very tempting when you can see the cliffs of Dover from the beaches of Calais, sometimes it looks very simple, but these are dangerous waterways.

'We've really got to discourage people from trying this and not falling into the hands of human smugglers who really don't care about human life.

'I've dealt with them in my career. They're not interested in that they're only interested in the money.'

Mr Smith said that would-be migrants 'don't want to be detected' on the French coast because they will be stopped, and often choose to travel at night.

'This will have been dark, it will have been cold, the people will have been frightened but they would have been assured by the pilot or by somebody behind this, "This is easy. Don't worry about this. It's not very far. Just get in here, and everything's going to be okay."

'And that's what happens. So that's why the messaging is so important… please do not, do not engage with human smugglers to get across the English Channel.

'We have to stop this, we have to stop the boats because I'm afraid this is highly, highly dangerous.

'When a vessel runs into trouble on the English Channel, we cannot guarantee your safety – we can only do everything in our power to try and save lives.

'But we cannot guarantee that because these are really, really difficult conditions and these are dangerous waters and I'm afraid that message is not played up enough in this whole debate.'

The Archbishop of Canterbury said: 'I'm praying for the victims of today's terrible events in the Channel.

'It's another reminder that debates about asylum seekers are not about statistics, but precious human lives.

'May God comfort those who mourn, those who survived and all those who work to save lives at sea.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHUqe_0jiX2Qle00
A coastguard helicopter at work over the Channel amid the hunt for victims of the boat tragedy today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cM1Rx_0jiX2Qle00
RNLI Shore Crew await as RNLI Morrell returns from helping rescue migrants crossing the English Channel

Border Force rescue response is now 'well-honed' machine

Former Border Force director general Tony Smith told Sky News that the operational response to incidents in the Channel was now well-honed and 'an awful lot of lives' have been saved.

'I think we can only count our blessings that we haven't seen more incidents like this,' he said.

'But we really do need to hammer home the message through media not to do this, not to pay smugglers to get into a boat.

'It's very tempting when you can see the cliffs of Dover from the beaches of Calais, sometimes it looks very simple, but these are dangerous waterways...

'We've really got to discourage people from trying this and not falling into the hands of human smugglers who really don't care about human life.

'I've dealt with them in my career. They're not interested in that they're only interested in the money.'

Mr Smith said that would-be migrants 'don't want to be detected' on the French coast because they will be stopped, and often choose to embark at night.

'This will have been dark, it will have been cold, the people will have been frightened but they would have been assured by the pilot or by somebody behind this, 'This is easy. Don't worry about this. It's not very far. Just get in here, and everything's going to be okay.'

'And that's what happens. So that's why the messaging is so important… please do not, do not engage with human smugglers to get across the English Channel.

'We have to stop this, we have to stop the boats because I'm afraid this is highly, highly dangerous.

'When a vessel runs into trouble on the English Channel, we cannot guarantee your safety - we can only do everything in our power to try and save lives.

'But we cannot guarantee that because these are really, really difficult conditions and these are dangerous waters and I'm afraid that message is not played up enough in this whole debate.'

Alex Fraser, British Red Cross director of refugee support, said: 'That anyone is making this journey in these temperatures shows just how desperate people are.

'Nobody puts their life at risk like this unless they feel they have no other option, and until we have more accessible safe routes for people to claim asylum, there is a danger we may see more such incidents.

'Our thoughts are with those on the boat, their families and those involved in the ongoing rescue mission.'

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of Refugee Action, said: 'This is heartbreaking and our thoughts go out to the loved ones of people who have died and to refugees everywhere for who this will be retraumatising.

'Let's be clear, today's tragedy and those on previous days are predictable and inevitable, and caused by hostile Government policies – such as those announced yesterday by the Prime Minister – which are designed to keep people out, and not keep people safe.

'The Government must create more routes to reach the UK to claim asylum. Until they do, more people will die trying to reach safety here.'

As well as an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter, vessels at the scene included two RNLI lifeboats from Ramsgate and Rye, the Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Severn, a French coastguard patrol boat Kermorvan as well as two fishing vessels.

Ashford Hospital in Kent was said to have been told to clear the A&E ahead of 'multiple casualties'.

An ambulance was seen to pull up at Dover Harbour close to where migrants are usually brought ashore at the former jetfoil terminal around 7.40am.

Ms Elphicke said she was 'very saddened to hear that lives are feared to have been lost following a small boat tragedy in the English Channel'.

It is understood the alarm was raised in the early hours after the dinghy carrying a group of migrants began to sink mid-Channel in freezing waters, according to unconfirmed reports from BBC News.

A French SAR helicopter was also involved in the operation along with the Kent and Sussex Air Ambulance.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said this morning: 'HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

'We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

'HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved. A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us and an air ambulance has been sent.

'The incident is ongoing and we have no further information.

'HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area. If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need.'

The worst drowning of migrants crossing the Channel happened on the night of November 24, 2021.

A rubber dingy carrying carrying 34 people sank after repeated calls for help to rescue services on both sides of the Channel.

In July it was reported a preliminary investigation, carried out by a law firm on behalf of some of the relatives, uncovered communications between the British and French emergency services which suggests neither side took responsibility for the unfolding disaster.

A UK Government spokesman said: 'We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response. Further details will be provided in due course.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdCeg_0jiX2Qle00
The UK coastguard was called to a boat in distress just before 3am this morning in the Channel

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

Braverman’s language on Albanians ‘exacerbating fragile situation – Tory grandee

Suella Braverman’s language on Albanian asylum seekers is “exacerbating” an already dangerous situation, a veteran Tory MP has warned.Sir Roger Gale condemned rhetoric used by the Home Secretary, who has frequently singled out Albanians after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.It comes as Ms Braverman met European counterparts in Brussels to discuss how to tackle the migrant crisis.Sir Roger’s comments followed the Albanian ambassador to the UK Qirjako Qirko telling MPs that children from his country were being bullied in UK schools due to a “campaign of discrimination”.I’m afraid that some of the language that has been...
BBC

Border Force staff at airports to strike over Christmas

Border Force staff are going on strike for eight days over Christmas at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports, the PCS union has announced. About 75% of passport control staff are PCS members - and Heathrow has warned checks may take longer on strike days. Thousands of other civil servants...
BBC

Rafaelle Tsakanika: Missing facts over woman's Qatar death - coroner

A coroner has criticised Qatari authorities for a lack of information over the death of a 21-year-old beautician in a car crash. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, was in a Toyota Land Cruiser when it was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle in Doha in March 2019. The driver, Mubarak...
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
ancientpages.com

Ancient DNA From Medieval Germany Reveals The True Story Of Ashkenazi Jews

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings in the Journal Cell show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

707K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy