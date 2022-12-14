ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bones and All Review: Beautiful Cinematography in Confused Story

By Jim Hunter
 2 days ago

Bones and All is directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance in an odd horror/drama. While the trailers and the marketing are vague about Bones and All ’s central conceit, the first scene is less coy: in a flirtatious encounter, Maren (Russell) bites the finger off another girl at a sleepover. And thus commences this road trip/coming-of-age story that twists, turns, and occasionally falls flat.

Soon after the sleepover incident, Maren is abandoned by her father (André Holland), and she meets up with other cannibals. Sully (Rylance) is a viciously unsettling older man who acquaints Maren with the underground cannibal culture, and Lee (Chalamet) becomes a romantic interest and road trip companion. The plot follows Lee and Maren’s cross-country travels and various encounters with prey, family members, and fellow cannibals.

Bones and All is thematically confused. Clearly, the main conflict is about Maren learning to accept who she is and overcoming others’ moral judgements about something that is in her nature. In this way, the film is existential and compelling. However, once the film focuses on Lee and Maren, their “feedings” have gay and lesbian overtones: Maren with the girl at the party and Lee seducing a man at a carnival. Is the film equating or drawing parallels between queerness and cannibalism? Bones and All is set in the 1980s, a period of profound anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in the wake of AIDS; in what sense does the film’s cannibalistic plot make queerness seem dangerous?

Guadagnino and Chalamet teamed up for the lush and decidedly gay-friendly Call Me by Your Name (2017), so the worst assumptions about Bones and All can be put to rest, but that doesn’t change the fact that its central message is confusing and unclear. What is more, before the film’s climax, the main conflict – how to exist in a world where Maren’s hunger is morally wrong – just resolves itself for a brief period of domestic tranquility, causing the film to lose momentum.

Technically, Bones and All is beautiful to behold. Guadagnino and cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan capture gorgeous scenery with breath-taking lighting. The acting is all exceptional, and the awkwardly menacing Rylance is the stand-out. Capping off a brilliant 2022 that began with the criminally underseen The Outfit , Rylance turns in a captivating performance. Russell and Chalamet have good chemistry and provide a compelling anchor to the film.

Overall, Bones and All is a horror film with so many ups and downs, credits and demerits, and confused story beats that it’s hard to evaluate as a whole. It’s not bad, but it may have bit off more than it can chew.

