Darcy Prevost (M.F.A. ’09) and Jeanine Ringer (M.F.A. ’09), alumni from the scenic design program in the Department of Drama, each won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards ceremony. This was the first win in this category at the foundational ceremony. Prevost won for her work as the production designer on Disney’s Muppets Haunted Mansion, while Ringer won as the set decorator for the same production.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO