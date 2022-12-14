Read full article on original website
UCI Public Health Dylan Roby joins a cadre of exceptional members in the Task Force of the California Health Benefits Review Program
The California Health Benefits Review Program (CHBRP) was established in 2002 to provide sound scientific and independent evidence relevant to proposed health insurance benefit mandates and repeals. Dylan Roby, PhD, interim chair and associate professor of health, society, & behavior with the UCI Program in Public Health, along with 14 other faculty members from across the University of California system, was selected to be on a Task Force that is charged with providing analyses of proposed California health insurance legislation.
Two UCI Drama alums win at the Emmys!
Darcy Prevost (M.F.A. ’09) and Jeanine Ringer (M.F.A. ’09), alumni from the scenic design program in the Department of Drama, each won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards ceremony. This was the first win in this category at the foundational ceremony. Prevost won for her work as the production designer on Disney’s Muppets Haunted Mansion, while Ringer won as the set decorator for the same production.
