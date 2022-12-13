THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERVED MULTIPLE DRUG RELATED SEARCH WARRANTS ON WEDNESDAY AT 2728 AND 2732 RAILROAD BED ROAD IRON CITY TN. AS A RESULT OF THOSE SEARCH WARRANTS, DAWN MARIE CROPPER-BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION SCH. IV W/INTENT, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY AND HAS A $237,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN WAYNE COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT . RONALD JESSE BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND SIMPLE POSSESSION AND HAS A $137,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT.

WAYNE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO