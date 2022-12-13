Read full article on original website
WAFF
Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Drug Arrest
THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERVED MULTIPLE DRUG RELATED SEARCH WARRANTS ON WEDNESDAY AT 2728 AND 2732 RAILROAD BED ROAD IRON CITY TN. AS A RESULT OF THOSE SEARCH WARRANTS, DAWN MARIE CROPPER-BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION SCH. IV W/INTENT, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY AND HAS A $237,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN WAYNE COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT . RONALD JESSE BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND SIMPLE POSSESSION AND HAS A $137,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT.
Search warrant leads to meth trafficking bust in Morgan County
One man was arrested by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit (MCDEU) on Thursday after a search warrant was carried out in Decatur, according to authorities.
radio7media.com
Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud
AKALLI CARTER WAS ARRESTED TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, FOR FELONY WARRANTS STEMMING FROM A 2021 CASE INVOLVING SEVERAL CHECKS DEPOSITED FRAUDULENTLY. OVER $16,000 WAS STOLEN FROM LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION. CARTER WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 BOND.
radio7media.com
Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge woman in check fraud scheme
The Florence Police Department has arrested a woman it says is connected to check fraud. Akalli Carter was arrested Friday and charged with larceny/theft. Police said it is related to a 2021 case involving several checks deposited fraudulently. More than $16,000 was stolen from Listerhill Credit Union, according to police.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
Hartselle Enquirer
Deputy: Local drug crimes increasingly controlled by cartel
Meth is one of the most common illegal drugs found in Morgan County, and a “vast majority” of the meth seized comes from international crime syndicates, said Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joey Coburn. “Meth is probably Morgan County’s biggest issue,” he said. “And 98% of what...
WAAY-TV
Mexican cartel behind rise in drug calls in Morgan County, sheriff's office says
Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County, is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019. The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County...
WAFF
One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed
Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
Shots fired after wreck, Limestone Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.
WAAY-TV
Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
Decatur Police searching for individuals accused in Walmart thefts
Police are looking to identify three people allegedly involved in multiple thefts at the Decatur Walmart.
WAFF
Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on an elder abuse and neglect charge on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to a home located on Somerville Road SE in reference to an assault on Nov. 10, officials say. Once officers arrived at the home, they located a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
wtva.com
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
