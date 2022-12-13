ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAFF

Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Wayne County Drug Arrest

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERVED MULTIPLE DRUG RELATED SEARCH WARRANTS ON WEDNESDAY AT 2728 AND 2732 RAILROAD BED ROAD IRON CITY TN. AS A RESULT OF THOSE SEARCH WARRANTS, DAWN MARIE CROPPER-BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION SCH. IV W/INTENT, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY AND HAS A $237,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN WAYNE COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT . RONALD JESSE BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND SIMPLE POSSESSION AND HAS A $137,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud

AKALLI CARTER WAS ARRESTED TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, FOR FELONY WARRANTS STEMMING FROM A 2021 CASE INVOLVING SEVERAL CHECKS DEPOSITED FRAUDULENTLY. OVER $16,000 WAS STOLEN FROM LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION. CARTER WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County

ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police charge woman in check fraud scheme

The Florence Police Department has arrested a woman it says is connected to check fraud. Akalli Carter was arrested Friday and charged with larceny/theft. Police said it is related to a 2021 case involving several checks deposited fraudulently. More than $16,000 was stolen from Listerhill Credit Union, according to police.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Deputy: Local drug crimes increasingly controlled by cartel

Meth is one of the most common illegal drugs found in Morgan County, and a “vast majority” of the meth seized comes from international crime syndicates, said Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joey Coburn. “Meth is probably Morgan County’s biggest issue,” he said. “And 98% of what...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Mexican cartel behind rise in drug calls in Morgan County, sheriff's office says

Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County, is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019. The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County...
WAFF

One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed

Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
WAFF

Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on an elder abuse and neglect charge on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to a home located on Somerville Road SE in reference to an assault on Nov. 10, officials say. Once officers arrived at the home, they located a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
DECATUR, AL

