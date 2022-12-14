ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Has Struggled but Nears Major Support

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

What a disaster it’s been with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report lately. The electric-vehicle leader's shares are currently down for five straight months and for eight of the past nine weeks.

The stock made 52-week lows on Tuesday and did so again on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Tesla are now down 55% in 2022 and have fallen more than 61% from their all-time high in November 2021.

The stock is now trading at its cheapest forward price-to-earnings multiple since the company went public, but that doesn’t seem to be providing meaningful support.

Tesla stock at last check was off about 1%. A price-target cut from Goldman Sachs is not helping matters. The analysts reduced their target to $235 from $305 and assigned a bear-case price target of $135.

Outside Goldman Sachs investors remain concerned about the company following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and amid reports of lower production and worries about demand.

With all this said, the chart indicates quite a bit of potential support near current levels.

Trading Tesla Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQlxd_0jiWz9Wt00
Weekly chart of Tesla stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

The relative weakness in Tesla stock is concerning. Even as the market tries to push higher, Tesla continues to roll over.

But the risk is starting to skew to the upside, given the big decline we’ve seen into a key area.

In the $150 to $165 area, the stock faces its 200-week and 50-month moving averages, the monthly VWAP measure, the 61.8% retracement and a major breakout level from 2020.

Consider this:

Bullish traders buying in around $150 know the risk. If Tesla breaks below or closes below $150, they can get out with minimal losses.

Conversely, they can look for a break of this area and a rebound back up through it — a bullish reversal — giving them a specific must-hold level going forward (that being the new low).

For a trader, it’s vital to be positioned at a good risk/reward balance.

Contrast that with a trader who may have bought in the $190s, knowing there’s support at $150 and simply hoping that it holds. Even if it does, they have to stomach about $40 a share in losses and risk even more than that if support fails.

There’s more than one way to do things, but as it pertains to this specific setup in Tesla stock, I see a very vital zone of support in the $150 to $155 area. If this area fails, it could ultimately open the door to the $120 to $125 zone.

On the upside, a move back up through $167.50 could put the $200 level and declining 10-week moving average in play.

Real Money: Expert Investing Insights Are Just a Click Away.

For a limited time, save $200 on actionable market insights from your own team of money managers, traders and experts. Hurry — this offer won't last!

Comments / 0

Related
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
TheStreet

Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

This is an exceptional year for investors who have bet on Tesla's short-term stock market crash. The electric vehicle maker is one of the shortest companies on Wall Street. Short selling stock is a bet that the price will drop. The Model Y maker is having one of its worst...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
91K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy