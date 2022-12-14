Read full article on original website
Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after husband’s death
Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death. According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News,...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Said He Was ‘Thankful for Life’ 2 Weeks Before Death By Suicide
Stephen “tWitch” Boss expressed gratitude for the blessings in his life two weeks before he died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40. “Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life. Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours,” the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ wrote via […]
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
‘He’s not my “late” husband’: Iman speaks of grief over death of David Bowie
The supermodel also discusses changing the fashion industry and resisting ageing cliches
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
Oddee
Canadian Judge Cancels Marriage Annulment After Finding the Ex-Wife Was an ‘Imposter’
Honestly, we’re surprised he managed to get the marriage annulled in the first place. Getting a divorce is an ugly business. But it gets even uglier when one of the partners has no idea it’s happening — because an imposter has taken their place. That was the...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Jake Tapper shares harrowing story of daughter's near-fatal misdiagnosis
A new government report found more than 7 million incorrect diagnoses are made in US emergency rooms every year. CNN's Jake Tapper shares his personal experience from when his 14-year-old daughter, Alice, almost died as a result of a misdiagnosis.
‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit
If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Daily Beast
Grandpa Shares ‘Ellen’ DJ’s Sweet Final Text to Him Before Death
The family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide at a Los Angeles motel earlier this week, said Thursday that there were “no signs” the Ellen DJ was in distress during his final days of life. Boss, once the longtime DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres...
BBC
Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says
The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
AOL Corp
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
Brittney Griner Shared Emotional Photos Of Her Reunion With Her Wife After Being Freed From Russia
"It feels so good to be home!" Griner said, adding that she intends to return to the court this season.
Bachelor’s Seinne Fleming Marries Doug Fillmore in Intimate Ceremony in Anguilla: Photos
Officially Mr. and Mrs.! Bachelor alum Seinne Fleming married longtime love Doug Fillmore in Belmond Cap Juluca, Anguilla. “After months of debating a variety of wedding options from big to small, we finally made the decision to have an intimate beach ceremony with just the two of us!” the pair exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, […]
AOL Corp
Naomi Judd’s husband looks back on final months before her death: 'It was extremely hard'
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.Naomi Judd’s husband is opening up about the country singer’s final days.
Today's Al Roker Gives Update on "Tough" Health Journey After Being Released From Hospital
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. Al Roker has hope for the road ahead. After the Today weatherman, 68, was released from the hospital for the second time in the past month, he shared an update on his recovery process. "Listen, it's been a tough...
