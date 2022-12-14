Read full article on original website
Related
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Delish
Thai-Style Red Curry Meatballs
Here is a meatball mashup that we just love: turkey meatballs in a creamy red Thai-style curry. When we get tired of beef, we love to turn to ground turkey for a lighter option, and this recipe always hits the spot. Warming and creamy with a hint of heat, this is the perfect dish to cozy up to when the weather starts getting colder—but it's so delicious, it deserves to be devoured year round.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Spaghetti Stuffed Garlic Bread, a simple and different dinner idea
This spaghetti stuffed garlic bread is a handheld delight of so much deliciousness, it is sure to become one of your family's new favorite meals. This recipe is so easy to make and takes less than an hour to prep and prepare. It is perfect for one of those nights when you want something different for dinner but just don't know what to cook.
Delish
Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
12tomatoes.com
Indian-Style Fried Chicken
Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
lambertslately.com
Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls
These Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls are great for a holiday like Christmas morning. Prep the dough with an Instant Pot and make a big batch – great for freezing! Rich and delicious, with cream cheese frosting and a gooey cinnamon filling. Affiliate links used in this post. Read more...
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
agupdate.com
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
mitziemee.com
The perfect beach towel
Sunny days by the beach might feel very far away at this time of the year, but the lead time for the handwoven beach towels is several months, so I have to decide on the designs and patterns for next summer’s collection within the next week. I am working...
Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe
Fudges on the platePhoto byteeleswonder (depositphotos) Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe.
Martha Stewart's Luscious Potato Cheese Tart Is Perfect for Chilly Winter Nights
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s be frank: it’s not even techinically winter yet, and it’s freakishly cold out already. Some areas of the country are blanketed in snow, and Los Angeles even approached freezing temperatures recently. That means we’ve been craving real stick-to-your-ribs comfort food, like Trisha Yearwood’s cowboy lasagna. But what about when we have a fancy occasion to prepare food for, and still crave something super hearty and comforting? That’s when we turn to the French. If anyone knows a thing or...
Kitchen Sink Cookies
To me, the best cookies are the ones packed with good things. I don’t just want my cookies studded with chocolate chips — I welcome oats, nuts, and beyond. That’s why these kitchen-sink cookies are my jam. They’re loaded with everything but the kitchen sink: chocolate chunks, rolled oats, shredded coconut, and crushed pretzels. Plus, they’re ready to enjoy in 45 minutes or less, which is always something to celebrate.
Delish
Christmas Nachos
We can’t believe we never thought of it ourselves. Lidl’s Christmas nacho recipe takes our favourite sharing dish and gives it an indulgent festive upgrade. Imagine tortilla chips nestled among pigs in blankets, stuffing and turkey and covered in a mix of melting Camembert, blue cheese and cheddar. It’s a taste of Christmas in every mouthful.
Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies, a fun and delicious holiday treat
These homemade melted snowman sugar cookies are absolutely adorable and so fun to make. They will be the hit of your holiday party or for Christmas movie night because adults love them just as much as kids.
sabrinasorganizing.com
Unique Quick and Easy Cookie Swap Recipes {gluten-free, dairy-free, regular}
Cookie swaps and giving cookies as gifts rage this time of year. We have a cookie-baking marathon sometime in mid-December, so we can make at least 12 different types of cookies over an entire weekend. Then we split the cookies onto plates and give them as gifts to my clients, family, and friends. The kids bring them to school to give to other kids during their cookie swap time near the holidays and give them to teachers and classmates. We also get them to holiday parties. There are so many ways to use cookies as gifts. The cookie swap recipes below are my favorites I shared over the last few years.
Comments / 0