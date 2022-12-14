Read full article on original website
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Says Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club Was ‘A Planned Situation’
Chris Redd is opening up about his brutal attack outside a comedy club in New York City back in October and the former Saturday Night Live star feels that it was planned out. The comedian made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show where he shared he saw surveillance footage of his attacker hanging around the area before the assault. “People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never...
New York’s First Black Latina-Owned Movie Theater Is Finally Here
A Brooklyn woman who grew frustrated from not seeing a diverse array of faces and stories on the big screen decided she wouldn’t wait on someone else to provide more inclusivity on theater screens – so she opened one up herself. Emelyn Stuart is the founder of Stuart...
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
insideradio.com
WCBS-FM Air Studio Renamed As ‘Scott Shannon CBS-FM Studio.’
With the days counting down until Scott Shannon’s final morning show on WCBS-FM this Friday, the New York classic hits outlet has dedicated the station’s air studio in Scott's honor, renaming it "The Scott Shannon CBS-FM Studio." Audacy Market Manager Chris Oliviero and other brass were on hand to ensure the legendary New York radio morning man’s impact is immortalized as part of the station after he bids farewell Friday morning, Dec. 16.
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials
A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday. William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about...
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
Man, 32, slashed in the cheek in Times Square
A 32-year-old man was slashed in the cheek by a man who bumped into him at Times Square Wednesday night, authorities said.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
A local's guide to enjoying the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in 2019. The train is your best bet. Go early, fuel up at local bakeries and restaurants, share the sidewalk — and please don’t look inside people’s windows. [ more › ]
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Brooklyn – (With Cheesy Photos)
Are you looking for a pizza spot in Brooklyn that will send your taste buds on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all crave a slice of pie that delivers the goods. And we are here to tell you that every spot on this list does just that.
domino
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A freelance photographer whose work often captures other Staten Islanders’ stories, now needs to have his own story told as he faces down a rare form of cancer. Anthony Spennato, 37, of Grymes Hill, a building superintendent in New Springville, has moonlighted as a...
Washington Square News
Do-nut say no to these doughnuts
New York City is famous for the bagels, while its brother, the doughnut, has been cast aside. Whether they’re jelly-filled or classic glazed, doughnuts are a go-to for any occasion. Many chefs have also put their own spin on the classic treat with mochi doughnuts and savory doughnuts on the rise. As someone with a cavity-filled sweet tooth, here are some of the best I’ve found around the city.
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
Eater
Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square
A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
With ‘music in her soul,’ Gertrude Hendrick, believed to be Staten Island’s oldest resident, dies at 107
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
Eater
The Original Pig Beach Restaurant Is Cooked
The original location of the barbecue spot Pig Beach, known for its group-friendly outdoor setup, is shutting down. The team announced the closure on Instagram yesterday, stating that the final day of service at 480 Union Street is December 30. The Gowanus location, which first opened in 2015, is survived by a Pig Beach in Queens, as well as one in Palm Beach; a Pig Beach in Louisville is already underway. Meanwhile, the team stated in the post that they will search for a new location in Brooklyn. “If you’re a fan of Carolina pulled pork, this is one of the few places in town that does it well,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote during its second summer in operation, also remarking on its rare, sprawling outdoor seating.
fox5ny.com
Biden-branded cocaine found in NYC bust
NEW YORK - Authorities say a hidden trap compartment in the rear passenger cabin of a Queens' man car included six kilogram-sized packages of cocaine worth around $300,000. The indictment against Reynaldo Almonte contains charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Of the six packages, one bore a photo of President Joe Biden. Labels on other packages included a photo of a cat and the letters "AMG."
Bullet hits man driving through Brooklyn; suspected shooter caught on subway camera
After the shooting, police say the gunman ran off into the Crown Heights - Utica Avenue subway station. That's where the surveillance images of him were captured.
