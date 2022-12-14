ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Says Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club Was ‘A Planned Situation’

Chris Redd is opening up about his brutal attack outside a comedy club in New York City back in October and the former Saturday Night Live star feels that it was planned out. The comedian made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show where he shared he saw surveillance footage of his attacker hanging around the area before the assault. “People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
insideradio.com

WCBS-FM Air Studio Renamed As ‘Scott Shannon CBS-FM Studio.’

With the days counting down until Scott Shannon’s final morning show on WCBS-FM this Friday, the New York classic hits outlet has dedicated the station’s air studio in Scott's honor, renaming it "The Scott Shannon CBS-FM Studio." Audacy Market Manager Chris Oliviero and other brass were on hand to ensure the legendary New York radio morning man’s impact is immortalized as part of the station after he bids farewell Friday morning, Dec. 16.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Brooklyn – (With Cheesy Photos)

Are you looking for a pizza spot in Brooklyn that will send your taste buds on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all crave a slice of pie that delivers the goods. And we are here to tell you that every spot on this list does just that.
BROOKLYN, NY
domino

This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

Do-nut say no to these doughnuts

New York City is famous for the bagels, while its brother, the doughnut, has been cast aside. Whether they’re jelly-filled or classic glazed, doughnuts are a go-to for any occasion. Many chefs have also put their own spin on the classic treat with mochi doughnuts and savory doughnuts on the rise. As someone with a cavity-filled sweet tooth, here are some of the best I’ve found around the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square

A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The Original Pig Beach Restaurant Is Cooked

The original location of the barbecue spot Pig Beach, known for its group-friendly outdoor setup, is shutting down. The team announced the closure on Instagram yesterday, stating that the final day of service at 480 Union Street is December 30. The Gowanus location, which first opened in 2015, is survived by a Pig Beach in Queens, as well as one in Palm Beach; a Pig Beach in Louisville is already underway. Meanwhile, the team stated in the post that they will search for a new location in Brooklyn. “If you’re a fan of Carolina pulled pork, this is one of the few places in town that does it well,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote during its second summer in operation, also remarking on its rare, sprawling outdoor seating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Biden-branded cocaine found in NYC bust

NEW YORK - Authorities say a hidden trap compartment in the rear passenger cabin of a Queens' man car included six kilogram-sized packages of cocaine worth around $300,000. The indictment against Reynaldo Almonte contains charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Of the six packages, one bore a photo of President Joe Biden. Labels on other packages included a photo of a cat and the letters "AMG."
