brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety
Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy
Here's what really worries them in this stage of parenthood, according to therapists.
newsnet5
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more
NPR's advice podcast shares the most popular episodes of the year, which includes tips on how to avoid thinking traps and protect North American birds during migration.
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Help Shy Kids Build Confidence
Painfully shy children often miss out on life-changing experiences. Teaching shy children to be more confident and assertive helps prepare them for the next development phase of life. There are some simple steps parents can take that can help their shy child feel secure and behave with confidence. Shy children...
CNET
Practicing Gratitude Isn't Woo-Woo. It's a Path to More Money
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Imagine losing your entire savings. Now imagine losing your entire savings because of Bernie Madoff, the (late) crook who took over 50 billion dollars' worth of his clients' investments in a Ponzi scheme.
Tips For Surviving The Holidays As An Introvert, According To A Neuropsychologist
Even if you love the holidays, the honest truth is that they are usually stressful for everyone. Between planning and attending events, making special meals, and buying gifts, many find there is never enough time in the day or money in the budget. According to Psychology Today, it's actually common to feel pressure from family to do certain things while also placing unrealistic expectations upon yourself. It can be even more difficult for introverts since so many social expectations are grouped into a few short weeks.
Should You Be Giving Your Adult Kids Money?
The stereotype of the middle-aged slacker whiling away the hours playing video games in his aging parents' basement continues to stigmatize adults who receive material assistance from their parents....
MedicalXpress
Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction
Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...
Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?
In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
