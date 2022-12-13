Even if you love the holidays, the honest truth is that they are usually stressful for everyone. Between planning and attending events, making special meals, and buying gifts, many find there is never enough time in the day or money in the budget. According to Psychology Today, it's actually common to feel pressure from family to do certain things while also placing unrealistic expectations upon yourself. It can be even more difficult for introverts since so many social expectations are grouped into a few short weeks.

8 DAYS AGO