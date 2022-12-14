NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots

Related
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass in the fourth quarter as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) rushes at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch
The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the Giants got clobbered by the visiting Eagles 48-22 last Sunday. Washington used its bye week to prepare for the teams' rematch. ...
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he has "some clarity" about his QB situation. "There's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land...
Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup
When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
Alabama QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson to play in Sugar Bowl
Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed to reporters Friday night that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Crimson Tide had no players opt out of the bowl game, according to Saban. Young is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and Anderson, considered among the...
Jets QB Mike White: No doubts about playing Sunday
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) said Thursday he has no doubts about his ability to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. White was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week and was limited in practice Wednesday. But when asked Thursday if he had any doubts about playing Sunday, White didn't miss a beat. "No, no, none at all," White told reporters. ...
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Cold-Weather Memories
"Worst on sidelines not playing was ’07 NFC Championship for sure as we saw with Tom (Coughlin’s) face and the rest of our bodies," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said ahead of this week's cold-weather game vs. the Rams.
49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three games to play in the regular season. San Francisco swept the season series to clinch the tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. ...
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Dec 4, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks towards the sideline before running a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after a hard hit in the first quarter. Instead, it was Parker's teammate Nelson Agholor who beckoned game officials to stop play and get Parker off the field. ...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0