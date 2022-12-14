ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cheap way to keep warm at my desk': This £17 heating pad will keep you 'really toasty' whilst working from home - and it's 15% off

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
 3 days ago

How to stay warm at home without cranking up the thermostat is on everyone's mind as the cost of living crisis continues to put a strain on our wallets.

If you're working from home and struggling to beat the chill, or you're quite frankly fed up with continuously refilling your hot water bottle, hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this BEDSURE Electric Heat Pad that will keep you 'really toasty' at your desk.

Easier to use than a hot water bottle and more discreet than a heated blanket making it ideal for use during video calls, the BEDSURE Electric Heat Pad delivers controllable and consistent heat at the touch of a button.

Made from super-soft flannel and microfibre and features three temperatures and will shut off automatically after 90 minutes.

Plus, when the controller is removed, the heated pad can be machine washed on a gentle cycle in cold water.

£16.98 (save £3.01)

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this BEDSURE Electric Heat Pad that will keep you 'really toasty' at your desk

'Cheap way to keep warm at my desk,' one five-star reviewer shared. 'Very soft and warms quickly. Only uses a couple of pennies per hour, and means I don't freeze at my desk.

'It feels very soft hung on the back of my chair. What I thought was an led 'screen' is hilariously pretend but is clear to read and use. I've not washed it yet. It also switches it's self off when I forget to.'

'Love it!,' a second shopper wrote. 'Bought for myself to keep me warm and avoid putting the heating on.

'Its really soft and snuggly. It gets too warm on 3 to sit on but it is lovely when wrapped around me. Bought several more as gifts. Highly recommended'

The heated pad allows you to turn down your thermostat and keep warm while reducing your energy consumption

Easing chills the bestselling heat pad, which is now on sale for 15 per cent off, is made from super-soft flannel and microfibre and features three temperatures and will shut off automatically after 90 minutes.

Measuring just 30 by 60 centimetres, the BEDSURE Electric Heat Pad can is the 'perfect size for the sofa, a chair or bed', allowing you to turn down your thermostat and keep warm while reducing your energy consumption.

Other customers have shared how the bestselling heat pad can help reduce aches, pains and joint discomfort

Other customers have shared how the bestselling heat pad can help reduce aches, pains and joint discomfort.

A third shopper wrote: 'Best think I've ever bought for my pain!! Easy to use, instant heat for muscle spasms, I have two one on my bed, the other downstairs on my chair.

'Good size, soft to lay on, the three heat settings are great. Long enough cable, and much easier to use than a hot water bottle! Highly recommended!'

