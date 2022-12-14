NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots

Related
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jets QB Mike White: No doubts about playing Sunday
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) said Thursday he has no doubts about his ability to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. White was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week and was limited in practice Wednesday. But when asked Thursday if he had any doubts about playing Sunday, White didn't miss a beat. "No, no, none at all," White told reporters. ...
Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he has "some clarity" about his QB situation. "There's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land...
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks towards the sideline before running a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Dec 4, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson; Brett Rypien to start vs. Cardinals
Russell Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona and Brett Rypien will start at quarterback for Denver. The Broncos announced Friday that Wilson cleared concussion protocol but will take some more time to recover. Denver (3-10) has lost five straight and has been eliminated from the AFC playoff picture. The team is...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the sidelines in the first quarter of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) follows the play at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jets elevate Zach Wilson to No. 2 QB against Lions
The New York Jets are elevating Zach Wilson to the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, started seven games after his return from injury in Week 4. But he struggled and was dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco. He has been inactive the past three games, with...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
QBs in spotlight as Lions, Jets continue playoff push
The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between the teams is that they've been heading in opposite directions. The Lions have been rejuvenated by winning five of their last six. The Jets have lost their last two and four of their last six heading into their matchup at East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. All of New York's recent losses have been decided by eight or fewer points. ...
Alabama QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson to play in Sugar Bowl
Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed to reporters Friday night that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Crimson Tide had no players opt out of the bowl game, according to Saban. Young is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and Anderson, considered among the...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
485
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0