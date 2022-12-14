Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
HBO Max Is Removing Even More Shows, But They'll Have a Streaming Future... Somewhere
By now you’ve likely heard the news that many of HBO Max’s original titles—including Westworld and The Nevers, as well as two more genre shows just added to that list, Raised by Wolves and The Time Traveler’s Wife—will soon be leaving the streamer and shifting elsewhere. Now we have a slightly better idea of where they’ll be ending up.
tvinsider.com
‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies
The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest looks back at how the video game’s visionaries fared as kids. Netflix presents a tongue-in-cheek spy thriller with Noah Centineo as The Recruit. NBC comedies Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock get in the holiday spirit, along with an array of movies and specials.
tvinsider.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Amanda Brugel Joins Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’
Amanda Brugel, best known for playing Rita Blue on The Handmaid’s Tale, has been cast in a recurring role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming sci-fi series Dark Matter. According to Deadline, Brugel will portray the character of Blaire, a close friend of Jennifer Connelly‘s (Snowpiercer) Daniela. She will star alongside Joel Edgerton (The Stranger), Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Oakes Fegley (Person of Interest), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue), and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld).
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023
Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Wednesday already dethroned as Netflix's top-watched show
Earlier this year when Stranger Things’ fourth season hit Netflix, it didn’t seem like anything was ever going to be able to top its huge viewing figures. In its first week alone, it was viewed for a whopping 286.79 million hours by fans - the hype was immense, and everyone was talking about it.
tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’: Ranking All 11 Seasons, From Worst to Best
[WARNING: The following contains spoilers for all seasons of The Walking Dead.]. 2022 saw us say goodbye—well, kind of—to one of the biggest shows of the 2010s: The Walking Dead. While the walker-verse will shuffle on in a trio of spin-offs, as of “Rest in Peace,” the main program—which once brought in record numbers of viewers on Sunday nights—is no more.
What Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Means for Liam Hemsworth's Future on The Witcher
Watch: Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin. Henry Cavill is not trading in his cape for some additional armor. Despite the Dec. 14 revelation that Cavill will no longer play Superman, the actor will not be returning to play Geralt on Netflix's The Witcher—the show he stepped down from after filming season three.
AdWeek
HBO Max’s Canceled Shows Moving to FAST, Not Disappearing From Existence
HBO Max will now move its canceled programs to third-party FAST services. The streamer recently announced a slew of series cancellations, including Minx, Gordita Chronicles, The Nevers, Westworld and Love Life would be removed from its library. Though there was fear the shows would be gone forever, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery apparently assessed how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content, deciding to license certain HBO and HBO Max programming to third-party FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services as part of a packaged offering.
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Villain Teases the MCU's New Lineup
Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date confirmed by Sony
PlayStation has officially confirmed when we can expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PlayStation 5, and it's way sooner than we might have expected. The Spider-Man sequel, which will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to fight Venom, was first announced back in September 2021. We haven't seen much of the game aside from a brief reveal trailer, but given the impending release window I'm guessing we can expect that to change very soon.
CNET
'65' Trailer Reveals Adam Driver Sci-Fi Thriller With Epic Twist
What's better than Adam Driver in outer space? Adam Driver in outer space ... with dinosaurs! Sony's trailer for 65 finds his character stranded on a strange planet that seems habitable for humans -- until it doesn't. The film arrives exclusively in theaters on March 10, 2023, and stars Driver, Chloe Coleman and Ariana Greenblatt.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’ in ‘1923,’ World Cup Final, Holiday Movies Classic and New—and a Hallmark Hanukkah Treat
Yellowstone spins off again with its second prequel: 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Argentina faces France in the World Cup final. Classic Christmas-timed movies (Meet Me in St. Louis, ABC’s annual The Sound of Music) compete with new holiday movies, including Hallmark’s Hanukkah on Rye. SUNDAY:...
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Opening Date for Super Nintendo World
Super Nintendo World will feature one ride — Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge — and a number of interactive areas, such as Mount Beanpole and Bowser's Castle Cue the iconic 8-bit video game music and watch for falling bricks and erratic Koopa shells because Super Nintendo World is about to open at Universal Studios Hollywood! On Wednesday, the theme park announced that the highly anticipated land, based on the popular Nintendo game franchise, will be opening on Feb. 17, 2023. The latest addition to Universal Studios is most...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
tvinsider.com
‘Doctor Who’ First Look: See Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson in Character (PHOTOS)
It’s almost time for a new Time Lord, and the BBC has released Doctor Who fans’ first look at Ncuti Gatwa in character as the show’s 15th Doctor and costar Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday. In the new images — released on the official Doctor Who...
Popculture
HBO Max Removing Two Major Sitcom Revivals
HBO Max is giving subscribers a few fewer reasons to laugh. Amid continued reports of a bit of a reshuffling of the streaming service's library as WarnerMedia-Discovery undertakes a "broader financial review" of the streaming service's slate, two beloved sitcom revivals are getting the boot. It was confirmed Thursday that both Head of the Class and The Garcias are being removed from HBO Max, joining a growing list of titles – Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and more – to depart the streaming library.
