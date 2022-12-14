Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.

5 DAYS AGO